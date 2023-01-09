 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Gold Prices Today: Yellow metal to stay volatile, support at Rs 55,640-55,450

Sandip Das
Jan 09, 2023 / 10:25 AM IST

Gold has support at Rs 55,640-55,450, while resistance is at Rs 56,080, 56,450. Silver has support at Rs 69,050-68,580 and resistance at Rs 69,920–70,580, says Rahul Kalantri of Mehta Equities

Gold edged higher on January 9 morning in India as prices hovered near a seven-month high in the international market, supported by a weaker dollar and hopes that the US Federal Reserve may slow its pace of interest rate hike.

At 10.06 am, gold was trading 0.59 percent higher on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) at Rs 56,070 for 10 grams. Silver was up 0.74 percent at Rs 69,669 a kilogram.

Spot gold was up 0.2 percent at $1,868.89 per ounce at 0016 GMT. US gold futures also inched 0.2 percent higher at $1,873.80.

Rahul Kalantri, VP-Commodities, Mehta Equities

Gold and silver prices posted strong gains on January 6 evening after profit-taking in the dollar index and US 10-year bond yields. The disappointing US macro data for November pushed gold back to a six-month high after the economy and employment showed signs of cooling.