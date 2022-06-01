Gold Prices Today: Yellow metal to stay volatile on hawkish Fed, support at Rs 50,640

Gold was trading lower in India on June 1 morning as international prices dropped to their lowest in nearly two weeks though were confined to a tight range as safe-haven demand helped offset pressure from a firm dollar and elevated US yields.

At 9.56 am, gold contracts were trading 0.4 percent lower at Rs 50,654 for 10 grams on the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX), while silver shed 0.88 percent at Rs 60,586 a kilogram.

Trading Strategy

Amit Khare, AVP- Research Commodities, Ganganagar Commodity

Gold and silver showed negative movement on May 31. On MCX, August gold contracts closed 0.48 percent down at Rs 50,847 for 10 grams. July silver futures closed at Rs 61,125 a kilogram, down 1.22 percent.

As per the technical chart, gold and silver are making bottoms. We can see a good upside movement in the near future, momentum indicator RSI is also indicating the same on the hourly as well as the daily chart.

Traders are advised to create fresh buy positions near the given support levels:

August gold closing price: Rs 50847, support 1: Rs 50,750, support 2: Rs 50,600, resistance 1: Rs 50,950 and resistance 2: Rs 51,100.

July silver closing: Rs 61,125, support 1: Rs 60,600, support 2: Rs 60,000, resistance 1: Rs 61,450 and resistance 2: Rs 62,000.

Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities, Mehta Equities

Gold and silver prices hit a near two-week low on June 1, as rising treasury yields and a strengthening US dollar continued to weigh.

Gold has given a downside break from its previous consolidation formed in the $1,846.20-1,864.16 range. The metal has turned extremely volatile as investors brace for a rise in the extent of the hawkish stance to be dictated by the Federal Reserve in June.

We expect both precious metals to remain volatile to negative on June 1. Gold has support at $1,832-1,822 a troy ounce, while resistance is at $1,852-1,865. Silver has support at $21.40-21.20 a troy ounce, while resistance is at $21.82-22.10.

In rupee terms, gold has support at Rs 50,640–50,410, while resistance is at Rs 50,080–51,350. Silver has support at Rs 61,080-61,450, while resistance is at Rs 62,380–62,910.

Tapan Patel, Senior Analyst (Commodities), HDFC Securities

Gold traded steady on June 1, with Comex spot gold at $1,837 in the morning trade. Prices declined in the previous session on a stronger dollar and firm US bond yields.

The ease in lockdown and reopening of economic activities in China also pressured yellow metal down.

We expect gold to trade sideways to down for the day, with Comex spot gold support at $1,820 and resistance at $1,860.

MCX August gold support lies at Rs 50,600 and resistance at Rs 51,100.

