 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinesscommodities

Gold Prices Today: Yellow metal to stay volatile, experts suggest buy on dips

Sandip Das
Nov 17, 2022 / 10:10 AM IST

The stage looks well set for a potential rally in the medium to long run, as plateauing inflation, weaker US dollar and stalling bond yields could act as the catalyst of the next bull run in gold prices. So, we maintain a buy on dips strategy, said Pritam Patnaik of Axis Securities.

Gold, gold prices

Gold prices slipped on November 17 in the international markets, weighed down by a strong dollar after better-than-expected US retail sales data clouded hopes of a smaller rate hike, while safe-haven demand from latest geopolitical concerns also faded.

Spot gold was down 0.4 percent at $1,766.79 per ounce, as of 0252 GMT.

At 09:37 am, gold contracts were trading 0.37 percent lower on the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX) at Rs 52,867 for 10 grams and silver shed 0.83 percent at Rs 61,480 a kilogram.

Track Live Gold Prices Here

Trading Strategy

Jigar Trivedi, Senior Research Analyst- Commodity & Currency at Reliance Securities