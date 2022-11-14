 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Gold Prices Today: Yellow metal to stay volatile as investors focus on US retail sales data

Sandip Das
Nov 14, 2022 / 09:50 AM IST

Gold has support at Rs 52100-51880 and resistance at Rs 52500-52720 while silver has support at Rs 61000-60550 and resistance at Rs 62000-62650, said Manoj Kumar Jain of Prithvi Finmart Commodity Research.

Gold prices slightly retreated on Monday from a three-month peak hit in the previous session, as the dollar and US bond yields rose after a top US central banker warned that the Federal Reserve is not 'softening' fight against inflation yet.

Spot gold was 0.5% down at $1,762.70 per ounce, as of 0054 GMT, after hitting its highest since August 18 on Friday. US gold futures eased 0.2% to $1,766.

At 09:37 am, gold contracts were trading 0.18 percent higher on the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX) at Rs 52,427 for 10 grams and silver added 0.37 percent at Rs 61,800 a kilogram.

Trading Strategy

Manoj Kumar Jain, Prithvi Finmart Commodity Research