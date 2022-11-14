Gold Prices Today: Yellow metal to stay volatile as investors focus on US retail sales data

Gold prices slightly retreated on Monday from a three-month peak hit in the previous session, as the dollar and US bond yields rose after a top US central banker warned that the Federal Reserve is not 'softening' fight against inflation yet.

Spot gold was 0.5% down at $1,762.70 per ounce, as of 0054 GMT, after hitting its highest since August 18 on Friday. US gold futures eased 0.2% to $1,766.

At 09:37 am, gold contracts were trading 0.18 percent higher on the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX) at Rs 52,427 for 10 grams and silver added 0.37 percent at Rs 61,800 a kilogram.

Trading Strategy

Manoj Kumar Jain, Prithvi Finmart Commodity Research

Gold and silver on November 11 settled on a positive note in the international markets. Gold December futures contract settled at $1,774.20 per troy ounce, up by 1.17% and silver December futures contract settled at $21.80 per troy ounce, up by 0.43%. Domestic markets settled on a mixed note. We expect gold and silver to remain volatile this week. Gold prices could hold $1722 per troy ounce while silver could also hold $21 per troy ounce levels. Gold has support at $1758-1744, while resistance at $1788-1800 per troy ounce. Silver has support at $21.55-21.30, while resistance is at $22.00-22.34 per troy ounce. At MCX, gold has support at Rs 52100-51880 and resistance at Rs 52500-52720 while silver has support at Rs 61000-60550 and resistance at Rs 62000-62650. We suggest buying silver on dips around Rs 61200 with stop loss of Rs 60550 for target of Rs 62600. Deveya Gaglani, Research Analyst, Axis Securities Comex Gold prices rallied more than 5 percent last week due to a correction in the dollar index, which propelled bullion prices higher. Prices retraced from a multi-month high due to a hawkish comment by a Fed official that prompted profit booking in gold. However, on the weekly chart, prices have given a downward-sloping trendline breakout which is a positive sign for prices. After the US inflation data, investors will now focus on retail sales data, which will gauge the consumer spending last month. The overall trend remains positive for gold as long as the $1730 level is intact on the lower side. (With agency inputs) Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​

