Gold Prices Today: Yellow metal to stay volatile amid unstable equity markets, support around Rs 50,900

Representative image

Gold prices edged higher on Tuesday in international markets as a decline in US Treasury yields countered pressure on greenback-priced bullion from sustained strength in the dollar. Spot gold was up 0.2% at $1,856.75 per ounce as of 0213 GMT. US gold futures were down 0.3% at $1,853.90.

Benchmark 10-year US Treasury yields extended their decline on Tuesday after pulling back from the highest level in three and half years in the previous session, lifting prices of zero-yield gold for now.

At 9:53 am, gold contracts were up 0.21 percent at Rs 51,065 for 10 grams on the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX), while silver added 0.67 percent at Rs 61,912 a kilogram.

The dollar index rose modestly, while the benchmark bond yield remained under pressure, keeping gold prices range-bound to the negative. China's trade balance statistics came in below expectations, putting downward pressure on silver and other industrial metals. Gold prices are struggling to hold higher levels, and selling pressures are expected in today's session. It has resistance at Rs 51600 and support at Rs 50900, with a drop below this level likely to test Rs 50500. Silver is likely to test Rs 60000 levels if it falls below Rs 61800. The resistance level is at Rs 63000, said Nirpendra Yadav, Senior Commodity Research Analyst at Swastika Investmart.

Track Live Gold Prices Here

Trading Strategy

Tapan Patel, Senior Analyst (Commodities), HDFC Securities

Gold prices traded firm on Tuesday with spot gold prices at COMEX trading near $1860 per ounce in morning trade. Gold prices halted decline near support levels with fall in US bond yields and weaker dollar. The fall in equity indices also lent support to the precious metal.

We expect gold prices to trade sideways for the day with COMEX spot gold support at $1850 and resistance at $1872 per ounce. MCX Gold June futures support lies at Rs 50700 and resistance at Rs 51300 per 10 gram.

Manoj Kumar Jain, Prithvi Finmart Commodity Research

Gold and silver plunged again amid strength in the dollar index and US bond yields. Both the precious metals settled on a negative note in the international markets. We expect both precious metals to remain volatile in today’s session and they are at make or break levels. Gold has support at $1850-1832 per troy ounce and resistance at $1870-1884 per troy ounce while silver has support at $21.55-21.20 per troy ounce and resistance at $22.00-22.30 per troy ounce.

At MCX, gold has support at Rs 50800-50550 and resistance at Rs 51100-51330 while silver has support at Rs 61100-60660 and resistance at Rs 61800-62220. We suggest closely monitoring given support levels of both precious metals in today’s session.

Amit Khare, AVP- Research Commodities, Ganganagar Commodity

Gold and silver prices showed some downside movement on May 9 on MCX, and June gold contracts closed down by 0.75% at Rs 50,959 for 10 grams. July contract silver futures closed at Rs 61,497 a kilogram, 1.68% down. As per technical chart, gold and silver prices are trading at oversold zone and any time we can see a huge short covering rally, momentum indicator RSI is also indicating the same on the hourly as well as daily chart, so traders are advised to create fresh buy positions near given support levels, and should focus on important technical levels.

June Gold closing price Rs 50959, Support 1 - Rs 50900, Support 2 - Rs 50700, Resistance 1 - Rs 51100, Resistance 2 - Rs 51300.

July Silver closing price Rs 61497, Support 1 - Rs 61300, Support 2 - Rs 60700, Resistance 1 - Rs 62000, Resistance 2 - Rs 62500.

The views and investment tips expressed by experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​





Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes