Gold Prices Today: Yellow metal to stay volatile amid geopolitical tensions, rising COVID cases

Gold was unchanged on March 21 in the international markets hovering near a two-week low it hit last week, as investors eyed developments in the Russia-Ukraine conflict while looking to price in the US Federal Reserve's more aggressive measures to combat inflation.

On the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold contracts were marginally down 0.11 percent at Rs 51,390 for 10 gram at 9:43am and silver added 0.22 percent at Rs 68,028 a kilogram.

Spot gold was marginally up in today's morning session from Friday closing as Russian and Ukrainian forces fought for the Ukrainian port city of Mariupol on Sunday, where residents are trapped with little food, water and power, despite attempts at peace talks between Russia and Ukraine in the previous week, said Vidit Garg, Director, MyGoldKart.

Technically, the RSI is showing upward divergence on intraday charts, while ADX is reflecting short covering of Friday positions, resistance zone between $1,928 and $1,932 is very strong and move beyond this level can take it to $1,942 and $1,945 levels. On the downside, $1,920 is a strong support below which it can witness $1,905 and $1,898 kind of levels.

Trading Strategy

Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities, Mehta Equities

Gold and silver plunged last week after the US Federal Reserve raised key interest rates by 25 basis points and also gave signal for six more rate hikes in the upcoming policy meetings. Looking to the geopolitical tensions, rising coronavirus cases, tightening monetary policies by global central banks and rising global inflation could continue to keep precious metals volatile.

Gold has support at $1,912-1,900, while resistance at $1,940-1,952. Silver has support at $24.80-24.55, while resistance is at $25.62-25.90. In rupee terms gold has support at Rs 51,210–51,000, while resistance is at Rs 51,720–52,000. Silver has support at Rs 67,400- 66,950 while resistance is at Rs 68,480–68,950.

Manoj Kumar Jain of Prithvi Finmart Commodity Research

Gold and silver settled on a weaker note on March 18 in the international markets. Gold April futures contract settled at $1,921.55 per troy ounce, down by 1.11 percent and silver May futures contract settled at $25.13 per troy ounce, down by 1.90 percent.

Domestic markets also settled on a weaker note. Looking at the geo-political tensions, rising coronavirus cases, tightening monetary policies by global central banks and rising global inflation could continue to keep precious metals volatile. Gold and silver could hold its key support levels of $1884 per troy ounce and $24.40 per troy ounce respectively on a weekly closing basis.

At MCX, gold has support at Rs 51,220-51,000 and resistance at Rs 51,660-51,880, while silver has support at Rs 67,400-67,100 and resistance at Rs 68,200-68,800. We suggest buying gold on dips around Rs 51,250 with a stop loss below Rs 51,000 on a closing basis for target of Rs 51,700 and recommend buying silver around Rs 67,400 with a stop loss below Rs 67,000 on a closing basis for target of Rs 68,500.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​