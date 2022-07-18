Gold Prices Today: Yellow metal to stay under pressure amid strong dollar, support around Rs 49,920-49,750

Gold, Gold Prices

Gold prices rose on Monday in international markets, helped by a slight pullback in the US dollar and as investors dialled down bets of a 100 basis point interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve this month. Spot gold had climbed 0.4% to $1,713.49 per ounce by 0254 GMT after falling to its lowest in nearly a year last week. US gold futures gained 0.5% to $1,711.80.

At 9.37 am, gold contracts were trading 0.51 percent higher on the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX) at Rs 50,361 for 10 grams and silver was up 0.76 percent at Rs 56,010.

Trading Strategy

Ravindra Rao, VP - Head Commodity Research at Kotak Securities

COMEX gold trades modestly higher near $1713/oz supported by some correction in the US dollar index. The US currency has come off 2002 highs as comments from Fed officials and easing of inflation expectations dialled down concerns about a bigger rate hike by Fed at the upcoming meeting. The US currency has also lost momentum amid position squaring ahead of Bank of Japan and European Central Bank meetings this week. Gold has still managed to hold near $1700/oz level, however, general bias may be on the downside unless we see a substantial correction in the US dollar.

Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities, Mehta Equities

Bullion saw fifth straight weekly loss, the longest streak of such declines in almost four years, with investors favouring the greenback as a safe haven asset as tighter monetary policy continues to weigh on non-interest bearing precious metals.

Gold has support at $1700-1688 while resistance is at $1724-1734. Silver has support at $18.34-18.05 while resistance is at $18.90-19.15. In rupee terms gold has support at Rs 49,920–49,750 and resistance at Rs 50,460–50,640. Silver has support at Rs 54,950-54,550 and resistance at Rs 56,080–56,510.

Tapan Patel, Senior Analyst (Commodities), HDFC Securities

Gold prices traded higher on Monday with spot gold prices at COMEX trading 0.40% up near $1714 per ounce in the morning trade. The yellow metal witnessed recovery supported by weaker dollar which was trading down 0.26% at 107.63. Eased expectations of lesser that 1% hike in interest rates from US Fed helped precious metals to trade up.

We expect gold prices to trade sideways to up for the day with COMEX spot gold support at $1700 and resistance at $1730 per ounce. MCX gold August support lies at Rs 49900 and resistance at Rs 50700 per 10 grams.

