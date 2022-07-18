English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Attend Option Omega 3.0 : 12 days Retail Option Traders Online Conference at just Rs. 600. Exclusively for PRO!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities

    Gold Prices Today: Yellow metal to stay under pressure amid strong dollar, support around Rs 49,920-49,750

    "Gold has still managed to hold near $1700/oz level but general bias may be on the downside unless we see a substantial correction in the US dollar," said Ravindra Rao, VP- Head Commodity Research at Kotak Securities.

    Sandip Das
    July 18, 2022 / 09:47 AM IST
    Gold, Gold Prices

    Gold, Gold Prices

    Gold prices rose on Monday in international markets, helped by a slight pullback in the US dollar and as investors dialled down bets of a 100 basis point interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve this month. Spot gold had climbed 0.4% to $1,713.49 per ounce by 0254 GMT after falling to its lowest in nearly a year last week. US gold futures gained 0.5% to $1,711.80.

    At 9.37 am, gold contracts were trading 0.51 percent higher on the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX) at Rs 50,361  for 10 grams and silver was up 0.76 percent at Rs 56,010.

    Track Live Gold Prices Here

    Trading Strategy

    Ravindra Rao, VP - Head Commodity Research at Kotak Securities

    Close

    Related stories

    COMEX gold trades modestly higher near $1713/oz supported by some correction in the US dollar index. The US currency has come off 2002 highs as comments from Fed officials and easing of inflation expectations dialled down concerns about a bigger rate hike by Fed at the upcoming meeting. The US currency has also lost momentum amid position squaring ahead of Bank of Japan and European Central Bank meetings this week. Gold has still managed to hold near $1700/oz level, however, general bias may be on the downside unless we see a substantial correction in the US dollar.

    Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities, Mehta Equities

    Bullion saw fifth straight weekly loss, the longest streak of such declines in almost four years, with investors favouring the greenback as a safe haven asset as tighter monetary policy continues to weigh on non-interest bearing precious metals.

    Gold has support at $1700-1688 while resistance is at $1724-1734. Silver has support at $18.34-18.05 while resistance is at $18.90-19.15. In rupee terms gold has support at Rs 49,920–49,750 and resistance at Rs 50,460–50,640. Silver has support at Rs 54,950-54,550 and resistance at Rs 56,080–56,510.

    Tapan Patel, Senior Analyst (Commodities), HDFC Securities

    Gold prices traded higher on Monday with spot gold prices at COMEX trading 0.40% up near $1714 per ounce in the morning trade. The yellow metal witnessed recovery supported by weaker dollar which was trading down 0.26% at 107.63. Eased expectations of lesser that 1% hike in interest rates from US Fed helped precious metals to trade up.

    We expect gold prices to trade sideways to up for the day with COMEX spot gold support at $1700 and resistance at $1730 per ounce. MCX gold August support lies at Rs 49900 and resistance at Rs 50700 per 10 grams.

    Also read: Rupee slide stokes inflation, but keeps exports competitive: Experts

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​
    Sandip Das
    Tags: #Commodities #Gold
    first published: Jul 18, 2022 09:47 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.