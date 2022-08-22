Gold prices today: Yellow metal to stay range-bound, trade with negative bias ahead of Fed Powell's speech

Gold, Yellow Metal, precious metal

Gold prices fell for a sixth straight session on August 22 in the international markets to hit their lowest in more than three weeks, weighed down by a robust dollar and expectations of further interest rate hikes from the US Federal Reserve to tame surging inflation.

Spot gold was down 0.1 percent at $1,746.06 per ounce, as of 0131 GMT, after hitting its lowest since July 28 at $1,743.83 in early Asian trading. The metal lost nearly 3 percent last week.

At 9.44am, gold contracts were trading 0.2 percent lower on the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX) at Rs 51,374 per 10 grams and silver shed 0.47 per cent at Rs 55,234 a kilogram.

Trading Strategy

Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities, Mehta Equities

Gold and silver prices closed near three-week lows, as the US dollar continues to capitalize on risk-off flows. The underlying central theme at the end of the week remains re-pricing of Fed rate hike expectations, especially after the upbeat US Jobless claims. Also, the much-awaited Jackson Hole Symposium scheduled for next week will hold key.

The Federal Reserve officials are in favour of third consecutive 75 basis point interest rate hikes in upcoming policy meetings. The dollar index reached six week highs and the US 10-year bond yields reached one month highs and pushed precious metals lower.

Gold has support at $1740-1728, while resistance is at $1764-1772. Silver has support at $18.88-18.65, while resistance is at $19.40-19.55. In rupee terms gold has support at Rs 51,250–50,920, while resistance is at Rs 51,780–51,940. Silver has support at Rs 55,150-54,640, while resistance is at Rs 55,980–56,510.

Tapan Patel, Senior Analyst (Commodities), HDFC Securities

Gold prices traded steady on Monday with spot gold prices at COMEX were trading near $1747 per ounce in the morning trade. Gold prices held grounds after falling by 3% in previous week over dollar rally. The yellow metal has capped down side on Monday with mixed global cues and weaker dollar.

We expect gold prices to trade sideways to down for the day with COMEX spot gold support at $1730 and resistance at $1760 per ounce. MCX Gold October futures support lies at Rs. 51100 and resistance at Rs. 51800 per 10 grams.

Pritam Patnaik, Head - Commodities, HNI & NRI Acquisitions, Axis Securities

Gold prices continue their downward trend as hawkish statements continue from the Fed officials. It seems like the central bank is adamant about using brute monetary tightening to reign in the runaway inflation. While the inflationary trend did soften a bit, it’s still way ahead of the Fed’s 2 percent target. Thus, one can expect the US Fed to continue its aggressive rate hike plans. The market estimates a min of 50 basis points and a max of 75 basis point hike in the Fed’s September meeting. This has helped to get the pace back in US dollar and Bond rally, pushing back gold prices. The focus will shift to Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s address to the Jackson Hole Symposium this Friday. Till then, one can expect gold to trade in a range with negative bias.

