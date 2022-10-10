Gold Prices Today: Yellow metal to stay range-bound, resistance around Rs 52,210-52,350

Gold prices ticked lower on Monday in the international markets having shed nearly 1 percent in the previous session, as strong US jobs data cemented the view that the Federal Reserve would continue its policy of aggressive interest rate hikes.

Spot gold was down 0.1 percent at $1,693.19 per ounce, as of 0100 GMT, while US gold futures were down 0.4 percent at $1,703.4.

At 09:32 am, gold contracts were trading 1 percent lower on the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX) at Rs 51,440 for 10 grams and silver declined 2.28 percent at Rs 59,399 a kilogram.

Trading Strategy

Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities, Mehta Equities

The bullion market has slipped into negative territory, as gold has tested support of $1,700 an ounce while silver is trading close to $20 an ounce following stronger-than-expected US labor market data.

The gold market saw some solid selling pressure in initial reaction to the data and fell to session lows. Upbeat US data supported the dollar index and the US bond yields. The dollar index crossed 112.50 marks and triggered selling in precious metals.

Gold has support at $1682-1670, while resistance is at $1708-1716. Silver has support at $19.65-19.48, while resistance is at $20.17-20.35. In rupee terms gold has support at Rs 51,620-51,440, while resistance is at Rs 52,210-52,350. Silver has support at Rs 60,050-59,340, while resistance is at Rs 61,280–61,610.

Manoj Kumar Jain of Prithvifinmart Commodity Research

Gold and silver settled on a weaker note in the international markets. Gold December futures contract settled at $1,701.80 per troy ounce, down by 1.10% and silver December futures contract settled at $20.16 per troy ounce, down by 2.42%. Domestic markets also settled on a weaker note. Gold December futures contract settled at Rs 51,960 per 10 grams with a loss of 0.02% and silver December futures contract settled at Rs 60,785 per kilogram with a loss of 0.91%.

We expect gold and silver to remain volatile this week. Gold could hold $1680 per troy ounce and silver could hold $19.84 per troy ounce levels. Gold has support at $1692-1680, while resistance is at $1714-1730 per troy ounce. Silver has support at $20.00-19.84., while resistance is at $20.44-20.70 per troy ounce.

At MCX, gold has support at Rs 51770-51550 and resistance at Rs 52100-52330 while silver has support at Rs 60200-59550 and resistance at Rs 61350-62000. We suggest buying gold on dips around Rs 51800 with a stop loss of Rs 51550 for target of Rs 52200 and silver around Rs 60200 with a stop loss of Rs 59550 for target of Rs 61660.

Deveya Gaglani, Research Analyst, Axis Securities

A frail attempt by gold to breach and sustain above $1720 was put to an end by a better than expected non-farm payroll data, which again renewed the prospect of aggressive rate hike and expectation of hawkish policy, going forward. However, the geopolitical tension still persists, and correction in the dollar index may find buying interest at the lower levels. Strong support in Spot Comex Gold is seen around $1670 level. As long as the mentioned level is intact, we expect prices to trade sideways in a range between $1670 and $1720 level.

(With agency inputs)

