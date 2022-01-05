Gold Prices Today: Yellow metal to stay range-bound, resistance around Rs 48,000

Gold was trading flat in Indian as well as international markets on January 5 as traders weighed prospects of early interest rate increases by the US Federal Reserve against surging COVID-19 infections globally.

On the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold contracts were marginally up 0.03 percent, trading at Rs 47,965 for 10 grams at 9.41 am on. Silver futures had slipped 0.14 percent to Rs 62,138 a kilogram.

Precious metals gained ground as the dollar index retreated. Weaker US ISM manufacturing PMI and Jolts job opening data supported gold and silver prices.

Gold has resistance at Rs 48,000. If it is broken and the price sustains above it, the metal will remain bullish for the day as well.

US’ non-farm employment change data may further support gold and silver, as it is estimated to be weaker than the previous month's release, said Abhishek Chauhan, Head of Commodity & Currency at Swastika Investmart.

Track Live Gold Prices Here

Trading Strategy

Manoj Kumar Jain, of Prithvi Finmart Commodity Research

Gold and silver prices recovered from their lows on January 4 as investors bought on dips. Both metals settled on a positive note in the international market. February gold futures contract settled at $1,814.60 a troy ounce, up 0.81 percent and March silver futures contract settled at $23.06 a troy ounce with a gain of 1.08 percent.

We expect both the metals to remain volatile on January 5. Gold could hold $1,800 on a closing basis and silver $22.55. Buy-on-dips strategy will continue to play in both the precious metals.

Gold has support at $1,800-1,788 and resistance at $1,822-1,834. Silver has support at $22.80-22.55 and resistance at $23.34-23.60.

On MCX, gold has support at Rs 47,770-47,600 and resistance at Rs 48,150-48,280. Silver has support at Rs 61,900-61,500 and resistance at Rs 62,700-63,100.

We suggest buying gold on dips around Rs 47,800 with a stop loss of Rs 47,660 for a target of Rs 48,150.

Ravindra Rao, CMT, EPAT, VP- Head Commodity Research at Kotak Securities

Comex gold was trading unchanged near $1,815 after a 0.8 percent gain on January 4. Gold continues to take cues from the dollar and bond yields as market players shift focus to FOMC minutes that will be released on January 6 for more clarity on the Fed’s monetary policy stance.

Gold continues to trade in a range near $1,800 and this may continue unless there are fresh triggers. The Fed’s tightening expectations, however, could keep the dollar supported which may weigh on gold prices.

The views and investment tips expressed by experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​