Gold Prices Today: Yellow metal to stay range-bound as traders await Fed's rate decision

Gold, gold prices

Gold was trading flat on July 27 morning in the Indian market and traded mixed in international markets, as investors awaited the US Federal Reserve’s rate decision, which could influence the outlook for bullion.

Spot gold firmed 0.1 percent to $1,718.97 a troy ounce, while US gold futures dipped 0.1 percent to $1,716.70.

At 9.49 am, gold contracts were trading 0.02 percent lower on the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX) at Rs 50,574 for 10 grams and silver was down 0.2 percent at Rs 54,603.

Gold and silver prices remained firm ahead of the Federal Reserve outcome scheduled later in the day. The dollar, which moves opposite to gold prices, gained 0.60 percent the previous day.

However, the US consumer confidence and new home sales stood weaker, which supports precious metals. The trend in bullion is likely to remain range-bound as investors will keep an eye on Fed's policy decision, experts said.

Gold has support at Rs 50,300 and resistance at Rs 51,000. Silver has support at Rs 54,000 and resistance at Rs 55,200, said Nirpendra Yadav, Senior Commodity Research Analyst, Swastika Investmart.

Trading Strategy

Manoj Kumar Jain, Prithvi Finmart Commodity Research

Gold and silver showed range-bound trade on July 26 ahead of the US Fed meeting outcomes. Both precious metals settled on a mixed note in the international market.

The August gold futures contract settled at $1,717.70 a troy ounce with a loss of 0.08 percent, while the September silver futures contract settled at $18.54 a troy ounce with a gain of 1.12 percent. Both metals settled on a slightly positive note in the domestic markets.

We expect them to remain volatile on July 27 and could hold their support levels. Gold has support at $1,708-1,694 and resistance at $1,728-1,745 per, while silver has support at $18.24-18 and resistance at $18.88-19.10.

On MCX, gold has support at Rs 50,440-50,300 and resistance at Rs 50,720-50,880, while silver has support at Rs 544,00-54,000 and resistance at Rs 55,100-55,550.

We suggest buying gold on dips at around Rs 50,500 with a strict stop loss at Rs 50,330 on a daily closing basis for a target of Rs 50,850.

Pritam Patnaik, Head-Commodities, HNI & NRI Acquisitions, Axis Securities

The Fed’s rate decision and Fed chairman‘s statements will establish the gold rate trajectory. While a 75 basis points increase is largely priced in, a surprise increase of 1 percent or an extremely hawkish statement concerning future rates could send gold tumbling below the $1,700- mark.

The market feels that given the vulnerable situation that the global economy is in, the Fed will choose its words and monetary stance carefully. The US central bank is expected to continue to raise rates but at a gradually diminishing pace coupled with a recession trend globally, which could get gold prices back in focus. Expect gold to remain volatile for the day.

Tapan Patel, Senior Analyst (Commodities), HDFC Securities

Gold prices traded steady, with spot gold at Comex trading flat near $1,716 in the morning. Gold prices are moving in a narrow trading range ahead of the Fed Reserve meeting despite a weaker dollar.

The market has already discounted a 75 bps hike in interest rates. The comments from the Fed chairman over future stance will be crucial for the market.

We expect gold prices to trade sideways to down for the day, with Comex spot gold support at $1,702 and resistance at $1,730. On MCX, August gold has support at Rs 50,200 and resistance at Rs 51,000.

The views and investment tips expressed by experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​