Gold Prices Today: Yellow metal to stay range-bound amid high US yields, Jerome Powell speech

Gold prices edged higher on Wednesday in the international markets as a weakening dollar countered pressure from stronger Treasury yields and an aggressive stance on inflation by the US Federal Reserve chief. A weaker dollar makes gold more attractive for buyers holding other currencies.

At 9:38am, gold contracts were down 0.57 percent at Rs 49,887 for 10 gram on the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX), while silver shed 0.82 percent at Rs 60,657 a kilogram.

COMEX gold trades modestly lower near $1810/oz weighed down by pause in recent slide in US dollar index following hawkish comments from Fed Chairman Jerome Powell. ETF outflows also showed continuing exodus by investors. However, supporting price are increasing growth concerns, inflation concerns and persisting Russia-Ukraine tensions. Gold may remain choppy as market players react to economic numbers and central bank comments however Fed’s tightening outlook may keep pressure on prices, said Ravindra Rao, CMT, EPAT, VP- Head Commodity Research at Kotak Securities.

Tapan Patel, Senior Analyst (Commodities), HDFC Securities

Gold prices traded weak on Wednesday with spot gold prices at COMEX were trading near $1812 per ounce in the morning trade. Gold prices pared gains on dollar rebound and mixed global cues with China COVID easing. Prices are expected to keep current trading range of $1790-1830 for short term on US FED jitters ove upcoming June meeting.

We expect gold prices to trade sideways to down for the day with COMEX Spot gold support at $1790 and resistance at $1830 per ounce. MCX Gold Gold June support lies at Rs 49800 and resistance at Rs 50600 per 10 gram.

Nirpendra Yadav, Senior Commodity Research Analyst at Swastika Investmart

Gold prices in the previous session remained under pressure due to Fed chair Powell's speech. However, the US dollar index fell 0.80% supported the prices of precious metals but a rebound in US treasury yield capped the gain.

Gold and Silver prices may remain on the upside in today's session. It has taken support at 200 EMA on the daily chart and forming a support near 50000 levels. It has resistance at 50550 above prices may move towards 51000 levels. Silver is trading above the crucial support level of 60000. It has resistance at 61500 above prices may witness good upside momentum.

Ravi Singh - Vice President and Head of Research - ShareIndia

With the global economy in focus after weak economic data from China highlighted worries about the prospects for a global slowdown, dollar index weakened, pushing gold prices higher. However, US Treasury yields climbed, limiting demand for gold. Gold prices may remain sideways this week.

Buy zone for gold above Rs 50250 for target of Rs 50500

Sell zone below Rs 50000 for target of Rs 49800

Amit Khare, AVP- Research Commodities, Ganganagar Commodity

Gold and silver prices showed some mixed movement on May 17. On the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX), June gold contracts closed down by 0.15% at Rs 50,173 for 10 grams while July contract silver futures closed at Rs 61,156 a kilogram, up 0.38%. As per technical chart gold and silver are trading at oversold zone, we can see a huge short covering rally in coming future, momentum indicator RSI is also indicating the same on the hourly as well as daily chart. So traders are advised to create fresh buy positions near given support levels and should focus important technical levels.

June Gold closing price Rs 50173, Support 1 - Rs 49900, Support 2 - Rs 49700, Resistance 1 - Rs 50300, Resistance 2 - Rs 50500.

July Silver closing price Rs 61156, Support 1 - Rs 60750, Support 2 - Rs 60200, Resistance 1 - Rs 61400, Resistance 2 - Rs 61800.

