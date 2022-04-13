Gold Prices Today: Yellow metal to stay positive amid inflation fears, rising oil prices, slower global growth prospects

Gold prices were flat on April 13 in the international markets, after gaining as much as 1% in the last session, as Treasury yields eased after US inflation data and concerns over Ukraine conflict supported safe-haven bids, while a firm dollar capped bullion's gains.

On the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold contracts were marginally down 0.01 percent, trading at Rs 52,871 for 10 grams at 9.31am, while silver gained 0.23 percent at Rs 68,945 a kilogram.

Gold and silver prices gained yesterday as US bond yield retreated from 3 year high after the release of US inflation data (CPI). US CPI data remains in line with expectations while Core CPI data remains less than forecasted earlier. Precious metals participants assume that US Fed will not be as hawkish as it is after observing the inflation data for March month. The uptrend in precious metals may continue today. Gold has resistance at Rs 53000 and above this level prices may move towards Rs 53500-53800 levels, said Nirpendra Yadav, Senior Commodity Research Analyst at Swastika Investmart.

Trading Strategy

Ravi Singh - Vice President and Head of Research - ShareIndia

Gold prices are rising a bid on weaker equities and geopolitical tensions. However, facing headwinds from weakening crude, a firmer dollar and rising real yields.

Buy zone near Rs 52500 for target of Rs 53100

Sell zone below Rs 52300 for target of Rs 52000

Amit Khare, AVP- Research Commodities, Ganganagar Commodity Limited

Gold and silver prices posted solid gains on Tuesday, with gold notching a four-week high and silver a two-week high level. As per technical chart, gold and silver are showing some strength, momentum indicator RSI is also indicating the same on the hourly as well as daily chart, so traders are advised to create fresh buy positions near given support levels, traders should focus important technical levels.

June Gold closing price Rs 52878, Support 1 - Rs 52700, Support 2 - Rs 52500, Resistance 1 - Rs 53100, Resistance 2 - Rs 53260.

May Silver closing price Rs 68790, Support 1 - Rs 68400, Support 2 - Rs 68000, Resistance 1 - Rs 69200, Resistance 2 - Rs 69700.

Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities, Mehta Equities

Gold rallied for a fifth straight day as treasury yields sank following core US inflation data largely meeting expectations, reducing the likelihood of long-term aggressive policy tightening by the Federal Reserve. Gold June futures contract settled at $1,976.10 per troy ounce, up by 1.43% and silver May futures contract settled at $25.73 per troy ounce, up by 2.98%. Domestic markets also settled on a positive note. Increasing crude oil and natural gas prices also resist world growth story that is supportive for bullion. Despite hotter-than-expected inflation numbers in March, some economists believe that the first month of spring will mark the peak in price pressures.

First two days of week saw a nice rally in gold and silver; they appeared to break out and reverse the trend. We expect gold and silver prices to keep their positive momentum but ahead for long weekend holiday may show less liquidity. Gold has support at $1948-1930, while resistance is at $1982-2000. Silver has support at $25.10- 24.82, while resistance is at $25.84-26.05. In rupee terms gold has support at Rs 52,620–52,380, while resistance is at Rs 53,120–53,330. Silver has support at Rs 68,350- 67,980 while resistance is at Rs 69,100–69,440.

Manoj Kumar Jain, Prithvi Finmart Commodity Research

Gold and silver prices jumped on Tuesday after US inflation hit new 41 year high. Both the precious metals settled on a positive note in the international markets. Gold June futures contract settled at $1976.10 per troy ounce with a gain of 1.43% and silver May futures contract settled at $25.73 with a gain of 2.98%. Both the precious metals also settled on a positive note in the domestic markets.

We expect gold and silver prices to remain positive due to global inflation fears, rising crude oil prices and slower global growth prospects. Gold could test $2000 per troy ounce and silver could test $27 per troy ounce levels in the upcoming sessions. Any decline in prices would be a buying opportunity in them. Gold has support at $1958-1945 per troy ounce and resistance at $1988-2000 per troy ounce while silver has support at $25.40-25.20 per troy ounce and resistance at $26.00-26.30 per troy ounce.

At MCX, gold has support at Rs 52550-52300 and resistance at Rs 53050-53220 while silver has support at Rs 68400-67900 and resistance at Rs 69100-69550. We suggest buying gold on dips around Rs 52550 with a stop loss of Rs 52300 on a closing basis for target of Rs 53050 and silver around Rs 68200 with a stop loss of Rs 67660 on a closing basis for target of Rs 69100.

