Gold Prices Today: Yellow metal to slide lower amid volatility, support around Rs 52,700-52,550

Sandip Das
Nov 18, 2022 / 10:21 AM IST

We expect gold to trade lower towards Rs 52540 levels, a break of which could prompt the price to move lower to Rs 52320 levels, said Prathamesh Mallya of Angel One.

Gold prices edged higher on November 18 in the international markets on a pullback in the dollar, but were still bound for their first weekly decline in three, weighed down by signals from US central bankers that more interest rate hikes were on the way.

Spot gold rose 0.1 percent to $1,763.17 per ounce by 0303 GMT, en route to a weekly decline of about 0.4 percent. US gold futures were up 0.2 percent to $1,765.50.

At 10:03 am, gold contracts were trading 0.14 percent higher on the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX) at Rs 52,919 for 10 grams and silver gained 0.53 percent at Rs 61,300 a kilogram.

Trading Strategy

Ravindra Rao, CMT, EPAT VP-Head Commodity Research, Kotak Securities