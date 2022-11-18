Gold Prices Today: Yellow metal to slide lower amid volatility, support around Rs 52,700-52,550

Gold prices edged higher on November 18 in the international markets on a pullback in the dollar, but were still bound for their first weekly decline in three, weighed down by signals from US central bankers that more interest rate hikes were on the way.

Spot gold rose 0.1 percent to $1,763.17 per ounce by 0303 GMT, en route to a weekly decline of about 0.4 percent. US gold futures were up 0.2 percent to $1,765.50.

At 10:03 am, gold contracts were trading 0.14 percent higher on the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX) at Rs 52,919 for 10 grams and silver gained 0.53 percent at Rs 61,300 a kilogram.

Trading Strategy

Ravindra Rao, CMT, EPAT VP-Head Commodity Research, Kotak Securities

COMEX Gold trades near $1766 after a 0.72 percent fall in yesterday’s session. Gold’s rally took a pause mid-week as geopolitical premium that was built after a missile fell in Polish territory diminished after Poland President's statement. The recent rally in gold was mainly due to expectation that Fed would slow down the rate hike in their upcoming meeting after data showing inflation cooled in October. However, in the last few sessions various Fed governors seemed hawkish that has supported the US dollar.

Although some more correction can’t be ruled out, the undertone in gold still remains bullish as the probability of a smaller rate hike by Fed in the upcoming meeting is still more than 80 percent. On the price front, as mentioned in our previous report gold failed in breaking the $1780/oz resistance on closing. Support now is pegged near $1740/oz which should hold and price might trade between $1740-$1780. Break on either side might give direction.

Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities, Mehta Equities Ltd

Gold and silver prices were solidly lower on Thursday. A strong rally in the US dollar index and sharp losses in the crude oil market were bearish outside market forces pushing the metals markets lower. The gold and silver markets extended losses after two Federal Reserve officials sounded a still aggressively hawkish tone on US monetary policy.

Precious metals fell following the release of the US housing data from October, with housing starts and building permits dropping less than expected. Crude oil also slipped and pushed both precious metals lower.

We expect gold and silver prices to remain volatile in today’s session. Gold has support at $1758-1748 while resistance at $1785-1794. Silver has support at $21.38-21.22, while resistance is at $21.86-22.10. In rupee terms gold has support at Rs 52,670-52,450, while resistance is at Rs 53,080, 53,220. Silver has support at Rs 61,450-60,780, while resistance is at Rs 62,470–62,880.

Prathamesh Mallya, AVP- Research, Non-Agri Commodities, and Currencies, Angel One

Post witnessing a pullback in the previous session, prices of the yellow metal extended the weakness to yet another day, as it ended with a cut of 0.73 percent. Following comments by several US Federal Reserve officials that interest rates will continue to increase, upsetting market hopes that the central bank would reduce the pace of interest rate hikes, gold prices are headed for a weekly decline.

The yellow metal had surged to its highest level since August, on the back of anticipation that the US interest rate hikes will slow, as higher interest rates restrict investors from buying gold, which offers no interest. We expect gold to trade lower towards Rs 52540 levels, a break of which could prompt the price to move lower to Rs 52320 levels.

Manoj Kumar Jain, Prithvi Finmart Commodity Research

Gold and silver prices on November 17 settled on a weaker note in the international markets. Gold December futures contract settled at $1,762.80 per troy ounce, down by 0.73 percent and silver December futures contract settled at $20.99 per troy ounce, down by 2.48 percent. Domestic markets also settled on a weaker note.

We expect gold and silver prices to remain volatile. Gold could test its support level of $1750 per troy ounce once again. Gold has support at $1750-1734, while resistance at $1778-1792 per troy ounce. Silver has support at $20.70-20.45, while resistance is at $21.24-21.55 per troy ounce.

At MCX, gold has support at Rs 52700-52550 and resistance at Rs 53000-53200 while silver has support at Rs 60350-59900 and resistance at Rs 61500-62100. We suggest selling gold around Rs 52950 with a stop loss of Rs 53100 for target of Rs 52660.

