Gold Prices Today: Yellow metal to remain volatile, may head lower towards Rs 53,990

Sandip Das
Dec 19, 2022 / 09:57 AM IST

Precious metals to remain volatile, support for gold at Rs 54120-53880 and resistance at Rs 54500-54740 while silver has support at Rs 67200-66660 and resistance at Rs 68100-68750, said Manoj Kumar Jain of Prithvi Finmart Commodity Research.

Gold prices eased in early Asian hours on Monday, as the market expected more interest rates hikes in the next year by the US Federal Reserve.

Spot gold was down 0.1% at $1,791.25 per ounce as of 0010 GMT. US gold futures were little changed at $1,800.70.

At 09:52 am, gold contracts were trading 0.27 percent higher on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) at Rs 54,447 for 10 grams. Silver added 0.37 percent at Rs 67,900 a kilogram.

Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities, Mehta Equities

Gold and silver prices ended firm on Friday after a sharp correction a day before. Gold may also be getting a mild safe-haven bid as the US and global stock markets are witnessing a selloff in the wake of a hawkish stance by major central banks.