Gold Prices Today: Yellow metal to remain volatile, may head lower towards Rs 53,990

Representative image

Gold prices eased in early Asian hours on Monday, as the market expected more interest rates hikes in the next year by the US Federal Reserve.

Spot gold was down 0.1% at $1,791.25 per ounce as of 0010 GMT. US gold futures were little changed at $1,800.70.

At 09:52 am, gold contracts were trading 0.27 percent higher on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) at Rs 54,447 for 10 grams. Silver added 0.37 percent at Rs 67,900 a kilogram.

Track Live Gold Prices Here

Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities, Mehta Equities

Gold and silver prices ended firm on Friday after a sharp correction a day before. Gold may also be getting a mild safe-haven bid as the US and global stock markets are witnessing a selloff in the wake of a hawkish stance by major central banks.

Precious metals showed safe haven buying at lower levels amid rising tensions between Russia-Ukraine and weakness in global equity markets.

We expect bullion prices to remain volatile in today’s session. Gold has support at $1778-1765 while resistance is at $1805-1815. Silver has support at $22.92-22.75, while resistance is at $23.48-23.65. In rupee terms gold has support at Rs 54,120-53,950, while resistance is at Rs54,480, 54,650. Silver has support at Rs 67,250-66,880, while resistance is at Rs 68,520–68,980.

Manoj Kumar Jain, Prithvi Finmart Commodity Research

Gold and silver prices of December 16 settled on a positive note in the international markets. Gold February futures contract settled at $1,803.00 per troy ounce, up by 0.85% and silver March futures contract settled at $23.41 per troy ounce, up by 0.45%. Domestic markets settled on a mixed note.

We expect both the precious metals to remain volatile this week amid volatility in the dollar. Gold could hold $1755 and silver could also hold $22.50 levels. Gold has support at $1788-1776, while resistance is at $1814-1822 per troy ounce. Silver has support at $23.10-22.84, while resistance is at $23.70-24.00 per troy ounce.

At MCX, gold has support at Rs 54120-53880 and resistance at Rs 54500-54740 while silver has support at Rs 67200-66660 and resistance at Rs 68100-68750. We suggest buying silver on dips around Rs 67100 with a stop loss of Rs 66600 for target of Rs 68500.

(With agency inputs)

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​