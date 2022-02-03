MARKET NEWS

    Gold Prices Today: Yellow metal to remain volatile amid global concerns, support at Rs 47,800

    Manoj Kumar Jain of Prithvi Finmart Commodity Research expects both precious metals to remain volatile in today’s session ahead of the Bank of England and ECB policy meetings

    Sandip Das
    February 03, 2022 / 10:15 AM IST

    Gold was trading higher in the Indian market on February 3 even as international prices remained unchanged above the key $1,800 an ounce level after US Treasury yields retreated following a dip in the jobs data.

    At the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold contracts were trading 0.37 percent higher at Rs 48,099 for 10 grams at 9.53 am and silver shed 0.07 percent to trade at Rs 61,289 a kilogram.

    Gold bounced on February 2 as dollar and yields dropped after ADP data showed that approximately 3 lakh private jobs dropped. The metal also got supported from President Joe Biden’s decision to send troops to Eastern Europe over a Russian threat to invade Ukraine.

    “Technically, we got stop in our first trade as gold bounced from $1,793 but buy above $1,804.50 proved to be profitable one,” said Vidit Garg, Director, MyGoldKart.

    For the day, resistance zone is around $1,810 and $1,812. If the metal crosses the level, it may climb to $1,817, else $1,800 is expected on the down side, Garg said.

    Trading Strategy

    Abhishek Chauhan, Head of Commodity & Currency at Swastika Investmart

    Weakness in the dollar, which moves opposite to gold prices, is likely to be seen on February 3, as it breached 96 level that supports gold to accelerate buying momentum.

    US ADP non-farm employment change data stood weak, favouring precious metals. On MCX, gold is likely to test Rs 48,400. It has support at Rs 47,800.

    Manoj Kumar Jain of Prithvi Finmart Commodity Research

    Gold and silver showed moderate gains on February 2 amid weakness in the dollar index and rising tensions in Eastern Europe.

    Both metals settled on a positive note in the international markets. Weakness in the dollar, downbeat US economic data and situation in Eastern Europe supported the metals. Higher than expected European consumer inflation data also supported the metals.

    We expect both precious metals to remain volatile on February 3 ahead of the Bank of England and the European Central Bank policy meetings but expect to hold its support levels.

    Gold has support at $1,800-1,788 and resistance at $1,822-1,824, while silver has support at $22.40-22.20 and resistance at $23.00-23.20.

    On MCX, gold has support at Rs 47,920-47,770 and resistance at Rs 48,300-48,550, while silver has support at Rs 61,100-60,660 and resistance at Rs 61,800-62,220.

    We suggest buying gold on dips around Rs 47,950 with a stop loss of Rs 47,770 for the target of Rs 48300.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​

     
    Sandip Das
    Tags: #Commodities #Gold
    first published: Feb 3, 2022 10:15 am
    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.