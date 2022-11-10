Gold Prices Today: Yellow metal to remain volatile ahead of US inflation data, support around Rs 51,000

Gold, gold prices

Gold prices were steady on November 10 in the international markets as cautious investors held to the sidelines and awaited key US inflation report to gauge the size of the Federal Reserve's future interest rate hikes.

Spot gold was flat at $1,705.77 per ounce, as of 0032 GMT. US gold futures fell 0.3 percent to $1,709.20.

At 9:41 am, gold contracts were trading 0.07 percent higher on the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX) at Rs 51,543 for 10 grams and silver was down 0.4 percent at Rs 61,313 a kilogram.

Trading Strategy

Jigar Trivedi, Senior Research Analyst- Commodity & Currency at Reliance Securities

Comex gold prices steadied around $1,710 an ounce, hovering near a one-month high hit in the previous session, as investors awaited a key US inflation report that could signal the size of the Federal Reserve’s interest rate hike in December.

The market seemed positioned for softer data, and warned that recent months have produced upside surprises. Markets are currently priced for a more moderate half percentage point Fed rate hike next month, but a hotter-than-anticipated inflation report could fuel bets for another supersized 75 basis point increase.

The aggressive tightening campaign by central banks in major economies, as well as China’s ongoing battle against resurgent Covid outbreaks also stoked fresh concerns about a global recession. MCX Gold December futures is likely to stay in the range from Rs 51,450 to 51,650 per 10 gram.

Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities, Mehta Equities Ltd

Gold and silver prices moved in a narrow range on Wednesday, but the bulls still have the technical momentum to suggest more price upside in the near term. Some safe-haven demand has been featured in the precious metals markets in the previous session, as the crypto currency markets have turned extremely wobbly. The gains in the metals were limited due to higher US dollar index and the US mid-term elections that proved pollsters were wrong as there was no "Republican wave".

We expect high volatility in today’s session, with gold having support at $1694-1686, and resistance at $1721-1734. Silver has support at $20.88-20.72, while resistance is at $21.28-21.45. In rupee terms gold has support at Rs 51,310-51,140, while resistance is at Rs 51,680, 51,840. Silver has support at Rs 61,080-60,660, while resistance is at Rs 61,950–62,410.

Nirpendra Yadav, Senior Research Analyst at Swastika Investmart

Volatility is increasing in precious metals prices ahead of US inflation data scheduled later in the day. After three days of consecutive selling pressure in the US dollar index, it gained 0.42% yesterday. Traders are awaiting the US inflation data could be the key trigger for precious metals prices. However, today's trend in bullion may remain range bound to the downside. Gold has resistance at Rs 52000 and support at Rs 51000. Silver has resistance at Rs 62500 and support at Rs 60700.

