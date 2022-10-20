Gold Prices Today: Yellow metal to remain under pressure; sell on rise

Gold prices dropped to a three-week low on Wednesday in the international markets, hit by rallying US dollar and Treasury yields, and as investors fretted over prospects of aggressive rate hikes from the US Federal Reserve.

Spot gold dipped 1.1% to $1,633.51 per ounce by 9:59 a.m. ET (1359 GMT), after touching its lowest since September 28 earlier in the session. US gold futures were 1.1% lower at $1,637.70.

At 10:03 am, gold contracts were trading 0.09 percent higher on the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX) at Rs 50,242 for 10 grams and silver shed 0.09 percent at Rs 55,964 a kilogram.

Trading Strategy

Nirpendra Yadav, Senior Research Analyst at Swastika Investmart

US benchmark yield rose 2.30% as the US dollar index gained 0.72% yesterday, pressuring precious metals. Selling pressure on precious metals is likely to continue today amid plenty of speeches from US Fed members. Gold has resistance at Rs 50,500 and support at Rs 50,000. Silver has resistance at Rs 57,000 and support at Rs 55,000.

Jigar Trivedi, Senior Research Analyst- Commodity & Currency at Reliance Securities

Comex gold declined below $1,630 an ounce, approaching levels last seen in April 2020, weighed down by rallying dollar and Treasury yields on expectations that the US Federal Reserve will continue raising interest rates aggressively until inflation abates. A Fed report released on Wednesday pointed to a weakening outlook for economic conditions in the US due to high inflation and rising interest rates.

Gold continued to underperform as a safe-haven asset despite persistent inflationary pressures and mounting risks of a global recession, as rising US interest rates drove investors to seek shelter in the dollar. On technical charts, $1,620 an ounce is very crucial. Further drop may come until support of $1,515 an ounce. The outlook is bearish and selling on every bounce is recommended. MCX gold December may drop to Rs 49,800 per 10 grams.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​