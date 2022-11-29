Gold Prices Today: Yellow metal to remain under pressure following Fed comments, support at Rs 51,500

Gold was trading a tad higher in the Indian market on the morning trade on November 29 while it remained flat in the international market after declining a percent in the previous session as the US Federal Reserve signalled interest rates would remain high to bring down inflation.

At 10.10 am, gold contracts were trading 0.28 percent higher on the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX) at Rs 52,321 for 10 grams. Silver was up 0.72 percent at Rs 61,331 a kilogram.

Spot gold was flat at $1,741.13 a troy ounce, as of 0007 GMT, while US gold futures were little changed at $1,739.60.

Trading Strategy

Nirpendra Yadav, Senior Research Analyst at Swastika Investmart

The US dollar index gained marginally on November 28, putting pressure on bullion prices. However, the US benchmark treasury yield remained down. Fed member James Brian Bullard said the bank could be more aggressive and suggested more rate hikes in 2023 that put pressure on bullion prices. Bullion may remain down on November 29. Gold has resistance at Rs 52,500 and support at Rs 51,500. Silver has resistance at Rs 60,000 and support at Rs 62,000. Ravindra V Rao, CMT, EPAT, VP-Head Commodity Research, Kotak Securities Comex gold traded 0.25 percent higher in the early trade on November 29. It is trying to recover after a 0.78 percent fall in the previous session as the US dollar and treasury yields recovered after hawkish statements by Fed officials. Fed officials James Bullard and John Williams said the US central bank had a long way to go to combat inflation and indicated that the rate might be higher till 2024. The statements again created some ambiguity on the Fed’s stance in its upcoming meeting, giving a nudge to the dollar index and treasury yields, thereby impacting the non-yielding bullion. Focus now shifts to US consumer confidence data scheduled for release later on November 29. Weak data pointers may support the bullion rally on the back of a weakening dollar. Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities, Mehta Equities On November 28, gold and silver ended near the day's lows. The precious metals witnessed selling pressure as the US dollar index rallied after trading lower overnight. There were also worries about global demand for metals amid unrest in China. Gold and silver plunged on US Federal Reserve officials as well as ECB president's hawkish signal that interest rates would remain high to combat inflation. We expect gold and silver to remain volatile this week ahead of the Fed Chair Jerome Powell commentary, who is due to speak at a Brookings Institution event on November 30. Gold has support at $1,734-1,720, while resistance is at $1,755-1,764. Silver has support at $20.80-20.65, while resistance is at $21.42-22.58. In rupee terms, gold has support at Rs 52,020-51,850, while resistance is at Rs 52,480, 52,620. Silver has support at Rs 60,250-59,680, while resistance is at Rs 61,320–61,740. (With agency inputs) Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​

