Gold Prices Today: Yellow metal to remain under pressure following Fed comments, support at Rs 51,500

Sandip Das
Nov 29, 2022 / 10:38 AM IST

The focus now shifts to the US consumer confidence data due later today. Weak data may support a bullion rally on the back of a weakening dollar, says Ravindra V Rao of Kotak Securities

Gold was trading a tad higher in the Indian market on the morning trade on November 29 while it remained flat in the international market after declining a percent in the previous session as the US Federal Reserve signalled interest rates would remain high to bring down inflation.

At 10.10 am, gold contracts were trading 0.28 percent higher on the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX) at Rs 52,321 for 10 grams. Silver was up 0.72 percent at Rs 61,331 a kilogram.

Spot gold was flat at $1,741.13 a troy ounce, as of 0007 GMT, while US gold futures were little changed at $1,739.60.

Trading Strategy

Nirpendra Yadav, Senior Research Analyst at Swastika Investmart