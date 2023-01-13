 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Gold Prices Today: Yellow metal to remain range-bound, may find support at Rs 55,400

Sandip Das
Jan 13, 2023 / 09:56 AM IST

Day trend in precious metals may remain range bound. Gold has resistance at Rs 56200 and support at Rs 55400. Silver has resistance at Rs 69800 and support at Rs 67500, said Nirpendra Yadav of Swastika Investmart.

Gold prices edged higher on Friday in the international markets and were on track for a fourth weekly gain, supported by a weaker dollar and hopes of slower interest rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve.

At 9:35am, gold was trading 0.12 percent higher on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) at Rs 55,940 for 10 grams. Silver shed 0.03 percent at Rs 68,623 a kilogram.

Spot gold was up 0.1 percent at $1,897.92 per ounce, as of 0045 GMT. Prices gained 1.7 percent so far this week.

Nirpendra Yadav, Senior Research Analyst at Swastika Investmart

Precious metals prices remained firm yesterday on the hope of slower rate hike as US CPI YoY stood 6.5 percent versus 7.1 percent in December. US dollar, which move opposite to gold prices, slipped below 102.5 level supporting the precious metals prices. Technically, day trend in precious metals may remain range bound. Gold has resistance at Rs 56200 and support at Rs 55400. Silver has resistance at Rs 69800 and support at Rs 67500.