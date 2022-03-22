Gold Prices Today: Yellow metal to remain range-bound amid volatile dollar, Russia-Ukraine war

Representative Image

Gold prices fell on March 22 in the international markets as the US Treasury yields hit fresh multi-year highs following Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell's aggressive inflation stance, while safe-haven bullion remained underpinned by escalation in the Ukraine crisis. Spot gold was down 0.2 percent at $1,931.84 per ounce. US gold futures were flat at $1,930.20.

On the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold contracts were up 0.36 percent at Rs 51,843 for 10 gram at 9:17am and silver gained 0.63 percent at Rs 68,780 a kilogram.

Gold and silver prices started with mild gains on fears that the Russia-Ukraine war would continue for some more days. The precious metals also coughed the safe-haven demand after the European Union considered a ban on Russian crude oil. Gold and silver also received support from a weakness in global equity markets due to the war and a spate in coronavirus cases.

Higher commodity and energy prices continue to push inflation higher and cap gains on global economic growth. Despite Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s more hawkish tone on monetary policy, adding that it could use bigger-than-usual interest rate hikes if needed.

"Precious metals are showing strength due to inflation and growth concerns," said Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities, Mehta Equities.

"We expect both the precious metals to remain volatile in today’s session. Gold has support at $1,910-1,895, while resistance is at $1,940-1,952. Silver has support at $25.00-24.78, while resistance is at $25.48-25.65. In rupee terms, gold has support at Rs 51,420–51,150, while resistance is at Rs 51,850–52,050. Silver has support at Rs 67,780- 67,450 while resistance is at Rs 68,800–69,180," he said.

Track Live Gold Prices Here

Trading Strategy

Vidit Garg, Director, MyGoldKart

Gold had a lacklustre movement on Monday despite US bond yields touching 2.32. In normal days, this would have brought heavy correction in the metal but hedge against inflation and safe heaven demand during geopolitical tensions kept the buyer's busy. Technically, all Indicators are flat and suggesting range bound movement at $1,917-1,952 for the day, support for the metal is placed at $1,925 and $1,917, while resistance is placed at $1,938 and $1,942.

Manoj Kumar Jain of Prithvi Finmart Commodity Research

Gold and silver gained on Monday amid unabated crisis in Ukraine. Both the precious metals settled on a positive note in the international markets. Gold April futures contract settled at $1,929.50 per troy ounce with a gain of 0.41 percent and silver May futures contract settled at $25.31 per troy ounce with a gain of 0.73 percent. Both the precious metals also settled on a positive note in the domestic markets.

We expect both precious metals to remain volatile in today’s session amid volatility in the dollar index and statements on Russia-Ukraine war but gold could hold $1,900 per troy ounce and silver could hold $24.84 per troy ounce levels. Gold has support at $1,914-1,900 per troy ounce and resistance at $1,944-1,958 per troy ounce, while silver has support at $25.00-24.70 per troy ounce and resistance at $25.55-25.80 per troy ounce.

At MCX, gold has support at Rs 51,440-51,220 and resistance at Rs 51,880-52,050, while silver has support at Rs 67,900-67,600 and resistance at Rs 68,750-69,200. We suggest buying gold around Rs 51,440 with a stop loss at Rs 51,200 on a closing basis for target of Rs 51,880 and silver around Rs 67,900 with a stop loss at Rs 67,500 on a closing basis for target of Rs 69,200.

Nirpendra Yadav, Senior Commodity Research Analyst at Swastika Investmart

Precious metals gained as there is no clear sign of abating war during peace talks going between Russia-Ukraine. However, Fed Chairman Powell's speech capped the gain of precious metals. European countries are considering sanctions on crude oil import from Russia amid lower production by oil-rich countries, supporting the prices of precious metals again. An attack on Saudi's energy terminal ramping up the possibility of lower oil production for the short term. Gold has resistance at Rs 52,100 and support at Rs 51,400. Buying momentum is likely to get strong above resistance levels.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​