Gold Prices Today: Yellow metal to remain range-bound ahead of FOMC meet; rising inflation to lend support

Gold prices fell on March 14 in the international markets dragged by firmer US Treasury yields and improved risk appetite on hopes of peace between Russia and Ukraine. Spot gold was down 0.4 percent at $1,977.14 per ounce. US gold futures fell 0.4 percent to $1,976.40.

At 9.28am, gold contracts shed 0.28 percent at Rs 52,732 for 10 gram on the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX) and silver slipped 0.51 percent at Rs 70,012 a kilogram.

Nirpendra Yadav, Senior Commodity Research Analyst at Swastika Investmart

Strong US dollar index and rising bond yields have capped the gains of precious metals. On the geopolitical issue, Russia-Ukraine talks have made little progress amid prevailing uncertainty. The trend in precious metals may remain range-bound as rising inflation supports gold prices. On the other hand, high expectations of a rate hike from the US fed and unexpected hawkish decision of the European Central Bank to wind down monetary stimulus may put pressure on precious metals at higher levels. Gold prices are likely to be in the range of Rs 53,000-52,000.

Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities, Mehta Equities

Last week gold and silver showed profit taking from their highs after the dollar index gained and crossed 99 mark again. The dollar index showed strength after the US inflation hit record 40-year highs in February and prompted the US Federal Reserve for interest rate hike in its forthcoming policy meeting this week.

The dollar index hit five-year highs against the Japanese yen and also gained against other global currencies and pushed precious metals lower. However, Russia-Ukraine crisis and global inflation concerns due to higher global energy prices supported both precious metals at lower levels.

We expect precious metals to remain volatile this week ahead of the FOMC meeting. Gold has support at $1,962-1,948, while resistance is at $2,005-2,020 per troy ounce. Silver has support at $25.35-25.00, while resistance is at $26.05-26.40 per troy ounce. In rupee terms, gold has support at Rs 52,120–51,740, while resistance is at Rs 53,070–53,680. Silver has support at Rs 69,080- 68,455, while resistance is at Rs 70,850–71500.

Manoj Kumar Jain of Prithvi Finmart Commodity Research

Gold and silver prices settled on a weaker note in the international markets on March 11. Gold April futures contract settled at $1,992.25 per troy ounce, down by 0.41 percent and silver May futures contract settled at $26.22 per troy ounce, down by 0.12 percent. Domestic markets also settled on a weaker note. We expect precious metals to remain volatile this week ahead of the FOMC meeting.

Gold could hold its key support level of $1950 per troy ounce and silver could also hold $25 per troy ounce levels on a weekly closing basis. Gold has support at $1,978-1,962, while resistance is at $2,010-2,022 per troy ounce. Silver has support at $25.90-25.55, while resistance is at $26.55-27.00 per troy ounce.

At MCX, gold has support at Rs 52,500-52,220 and resistance at Rs 53,100-53,450, while silver has support at Rs 69,500-68,800 and resistance at Rs 71,100-72,000. We suggest buying gold on dips around Rs 52,450 with a stop loss below Rs 52,100 on a closing basis for target of Rs 53,200 and silver around Rs 69,600 with a stop loss below Rs 68,800 on a closing basis for target of Rs 71,700.

