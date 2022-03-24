Gold Prices Today: Yellow metal to remain firm amid inflation concerns, lower economic growth prospects, Ukraine crisis

Representative image

Gold prices stayed unchanged in the international markets on March 24 as the dollar firmed up and yields hovered near multi-year peaks, offsetting support from an escalation in the Ukraine crisis.

Spot gold changed a little to $1,943.75 per ounce, while US gold futures were up 0.4 percent to $1,944.40.

On the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold contracts were up 0.12 percent at Rs 51,831 for 10 gram at 9:36am and silver shed 0.11 percent at Rs 68,190 a kilogram.

Gold prices got support from lower levels after Russia announcement that they will sell certain fuel gases in Rouble to unfriendly countries, though tight bond yields capped the gains as traders are anticipating 50 bps rate hike in May.

Technically, gold has strong resistance at $1,944 and $1,952 from where a fall till $1,925 is possible as market is entering over bought condition on intraday charts. A break below $1,937 and $1,932 may bring severe fall in the metal. Traders will look for the unemployment claims in the evening for further clues, said Vidit Garg, Director, MyGoldKart .

Trading Strategy

Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities, Mehta Equities

Gold and silver prices are moderately higher near midday Wednesday, lifted in part by sharp gains in crude oil prices and a lower US stock market mid-week. April gold futures were up by 0.82 percent at $1,937.30 and May Comex silver was up by 1.16 percent at $25.19 an ounce.

We expect both the precious metals to remain volatile in upcoming sessions ahead of NATO and EU two-day summit. Gold has support at $1,910-1,895, while resistance is at $1,950-1,964. Silver has support at $24.78-24.55, while resistance is at $25.40-25.64. In rupee terms, gold has support at Rs 51,280–51,000, while resistance is at Rs 51,950–52,080. Silver has support at Rs 67,700- 67,220 while resistance is at Rs 68,450–68,940.

Nirpendra Yadav, Senior Commodity Research Analyst at Swastika Investmart

Gold prices advanced 0.46 percent as worries over the Russia-Ukraine conflict supported the demand for precious metals. However, prices are trading in a range and looking firm. Gold has resistance at Rs 52,000 above this level further upside is expected where it has support at Rs 51,200. Silver prices may trade between Rs 68,800 and Rs 67,500.

Manoj Kumar Jain of Prithvi Finmart Commodity Research

Gold and silver climbed on Wednesday after a sharp jump in crude oil prices and downbeat US new home sales data. Both the precious metals settled on a positive note in the international markets. We expect both the precious metals to remain firm due to higher inflation concerns, lower economic growth prospects and ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

Gold is expected to test $1,962 per troy ounce and silver could test $25.80 per troy ounce levels. The yellow metal has support at $1,914-1,900 per troy ounce and resistance at $1,950-1,962 per troy ounce while silver has support at $24.84-24.55 per troy ounce and resistance at $25.55-25.80 per troy ounce.

At MCX, gold has support at Rs 51,550-51,300 and resistance at Rs 52,000-52,220 while silver has support at Rs 67,900-67,450 and resistance at Rs 68,750-69,100. We suggest buying gold around Rs 51,600 with a stop loss of Rs 51,380 on a closing basis for target of Rs 52,100 and silver around Rs 67,800 with a stop loss of Rs 67,400 on a closing basis for target of Rs 69,100.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​