Gold Prices Today: Yellow metal to hold support at Rs 51,400; traders can buy on dips

Gold prices inched lower on Thursday in international markets as the US dollar firmed up after minutes of the Federal Reserve's March meeting indicated an aggressive stance to combat inflation, denting the safe-haven metal's appeal.

On the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold contracts were marginally down 0.02 percent trading at Rs 51,585 for 10 gram at 9:37am and silver shed 0.14 percent to Rs 66,214 a kilogram.

Gold and silver prices are trading range-bound with concern over high inflation adjusting expectation of high-interest rates by the US Fed. However, US bond yield and Dollar index continue to rise which puts pressure on Gold and Silver prices in short term.

US oil prices fell around 3 percent in the previous session that colling off the safe-haven appeal. Gold prices are trading in a range of 52,000-51,200 either side break of the range will decide further move, said Nirpendra Yadav, Senior Commodity Research Analyst at Swastika Investmart.

Trading Strategy

Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities, Mehta Equities

Bullions has been witnessing a lackluster performance over the last six trading sessions. The precious metal is displaying back and forth moves in a range of $1,915.22-1,949.86, while silver moves in range of $24-$25.05. It is worth noting that the release of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) minutes and speeches from various Federal Reserve (Fed) policymakers this week have failed to put any substantial impact on gold prices.

The Federal Reserve maintained its hawkish stance in its March meeting minutes, apart from that, the rapid pace at which the Fed will augment the balance sheet reduction is one of the major highlights. Fed policymakers are majorly agreed on monthly caps of about $60 billion for Treasury securities, and $35 billion for mortgage-backed securities (MBs). However, Russia-Ukraine conflict, higher inflation pressure and slower economic growth prospects are supporting precious metals.

We expect gold and silver to see buying on dip. Gold has support at $1,908-1,896, while resistance is at $1,933-1,944. Silver has support at $24.05- 23.84, while resistance is at $24.52-24.82. In rupee terms, gold has support at Rs 51,240–50,980, while resistance is at Rs 51,840–52,140. Silver has support at Rs 65,810- 65,420, while resistance is at Rs 66,690–67050.

Manoj Kumar Jain, Prithvi Finmart Commodity Research

Gold and silver prices are trading range-bound with concern over high inflation adjusting expectation of high-interest rates by the US Fed. However, US bond yield and dollar index continue to rise which puts pressure on gold and silver prices in the short term. US oil prices fell around 3 percent in the previous session.

Gold prices are trading in a range of Rs 52,000-51,200 and either side break of the range will decide further move, said Nirpendra Yadav, Senior Commodity Research Analyst at Swastika Investmart.

Gold and silver showed choppiness on Wednesday as there is no surprise in the FOMC minutes. Both the precious metals settled on a slightly positive note in the international markets. Gold June futures contract settled at $1923.10 per troy ounce with a gain of 0.06 percent and silver May futures contract settled at $24.46 per troy ounce with a gain of 0.03.

Due to weakness in the rupee, both the precious metals also settled on a positive note in the domestic markets. We expect gold and silver prices to continue to hold its key support level of $1,900 per troy ounce and $24 per troy ounce respectively. Gold has support at $1,910-1,900 per troy ounce and resistance at $1,934-1,945 per troy ounce while silver has support at $24.20-24.00 per troy ounce and resistance at $24.70-25.00 per troy ounce.

At MCX, gold has support at Rs 51,400-51,220 and resistance at Rs 51,770-51,900, while silver has support at Rs 65,900-65,550 and resistance at Rs 66,660-67,100. We suggest buying gold on dips around Rs 51,350 with a stop loss of Rs 51,180 on a closing basis for target of Rs 51,800 and buy silver on dips around Rs 66,000 with a stop loss at Rs 65,550 on a closing basis for target of Rs 67,100.

Ravi Singhal, Vice Chairman, GCL Securities

Gold prices initially erased mild losses and traded firmer in the wake of the just-released FOMC minutes. However, prices have since sold off moderately. Many deemed the FOMC minutes as containing no hawkish surprises, which allowed the precious metals markets to briefly drift higher.

Rising bond yields this week are a bearish element for the metals markets. June gold futures were last down $5.00 at $1,922.60 and May Comex silver was last down $0.104 at $24.43 an ounce.

The FOMC minutes showed members see a total monthly drawdown of $95 billion of US securities (quantitative tightening). Many members favor a 50 basis point interest rate hike at the next FOMC meeting and possibly the same in the following few meetings thereafter. The members also believe the Russia-Ukraine war has caused inflationary pressures to significantly heat up.

As per technical chart, gold and silver are showing some short covering, momentum indicator RSI is also indicating the same on the hourly as well as daily chart, so traders are advised to create fresh buy positions near given support levels. Traders should focus important technical levels.

June Gold closing price Rs 51,596, Support 1 - Rs 51,450, Support 2 - Rs 51,200, Resistance 1 - Rs 51,750, Resistance 2 - Rs 52,000.

May Silver closing price Rs 66,305, Support 1 - Rs 65,900, Support 2 - Rs 65,500, Resistance 1 - Rs 66,550, Resistance 2 - Rs 67,000.

