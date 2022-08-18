Gold prices today: Yellow metal to edge lower following FOMC minutes, global growth worries

Gold prices rose on August 18 in the international markets, as the dollar and Treasury yields pulled back slightly after US Federal Reserve minutes hinted policymakers may be less aggressive on future rate hikes. Spot gold was up 0.3 percent at $1,765.89 per ounce, as of 0055 GMT, after falling to a two-week low of $1,753.97 in the previous session.

At 9.54am, gold contracts were trading 0.2 percent higher on the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX) at Rs 51,647 for 10 grams and silver shed 0.41 percent at Rs 56,679 a kilogram.

Precious metals prices remained down yesterday as the US dollar index gained ground. The US benchmark Treasury yield rose to 2.9 percent in expectation of an aggressive fed outlook. Today's trend in bullion may remain down and any rise in prices may witness selling pressure. Gold has resistance at Rs 52000 and support at Rs 51000. Silver has support at Rs 56000 and resistance at Rs 58400, said Nirpendra Yadav, Senior Commodity Research Analyst at Swastika Investmart.

Trading Strategy

Tapan Patel, Senior Analyst (Commodities), HDFC Securities

Gold prices traded steady on Thursday with COMEX Spot gold prices were trading marginal up near $1765 per ounce in the morning trade. Gold prices have kept range bound trading in past few days on mixed global cues over the pace of Fed rate hike and inflation worries. The firm dollar has capped upside in the yellow metal along with couple of positive economic data.

We expect gold prices to trade sideways to down for the day with COMEX Spot gold support at $1750 and resistance at $1780 per ounce. MCX Gold October support lies at Rs 51200 and resistance at Rs 51800 per 10 grams.

Ravindra Rao, CMT, EPAT, VP- Head Commodity Research at Kotak Securities:

COMEX gold trades marginally higher near $1780/oz amid choppiness in US dollar index and bond yields as FOMC minutes failed to give much clarity about Fed’s monetary tightening stance. FOMC minutes showed that the central bank wants to continue with rate hikes to control inflation but is also wary about overtightening and its impact on economic growth. Fed’s indecisiveness means that market players may look at economic numbers and central bank comments to determine Fed’s next move.

Gold may remain volatile as support from global growth worries, geopolitical issues and inflation concerns is countered by weaker investor interest and concerns about consumer demand. However, with Fed expected to continue with rate hikes, US dollar may remain supported and this may pressurize gold.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​