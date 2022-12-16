 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Gold Prices Today: Yellow metal to edge lower amid volatility, support around Rs 53,700

Sandip Das
Dec 16, 2022 / 10:06 AM IST

Precious metal prices may extend the losses of the previous day. Gold has resistance at Rs 54500 and support at Rs 53700. Silver has resistance at Rs 68800 and support at Rs 67200, said Nirpendra Yadav of Swastika Investmart.

Gold prices were flat on Friday in the international markets and set for a weekly loss, pressured by expectations of higher interest rates for a longer period by the US Federal Reserve.

Spot gold was steady at $1,776.85 per ounce as of 0028 GMT, having fallen more than 1 percent this week. US gold futures were down 0.1 percent at $1,786.80.

At 09:38 am, gold contracts were trading 0.02 percent higher on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) at Rs 54,120 for 10 grams. Silver had shed 0.29 percent at Rs 67,621 a kilogram.

Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities, Mehta Equities

Gold and silver prices were sharply lower on Thursday due to profit-taking from shorter-term futures traders amid sharp gains in the US dollar index. A still-hawkish US central bank also contributed to the weakness in the precious metals.