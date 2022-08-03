English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities

    Gold Prices Today: Yellow metal to edge higher following US-China tensions, resistance around Rs 51,700

    According to Nirpendra Yadav, Senior Commodity Research Analyst at Swastika Investmart, the day trend in the precious metals looks like an upside. Gold has resistance at Rs 52000 and support at Rs 51300. Silver has support at Rs 57400 and resistance at Rs 59400.

    Sandip Das
    August 03, 2022 / 09:30 AM IST
    Representative image

    Representative image

    Gold hit its highest level in about a month on Tuesday in international markets as China-US tensions and fears of a possible recession in America burnished bullion's safe-haven appeal.

    Spot gold was little changed at $1,771.59 per ounce by 1:59 p.m. EDT (1759 GMT). US gold futures settled 0.1 percent higher at $1,789.70.

    At 9.16 am, gold contracts were trading 0.08 percent higher on the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX) at Rs 51,350 for 10 grams and silver shed 0.34 percent at Rs 57,390 a kilogram.

    Track Live Gold Prices Here

    Trading Strategy

    Close

    Related stories

    Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities, Mehta Equities

    The bullion market price action took a breather on Tuesday following hawkish commentary from the Federal Reserve speakers, with gold and silver prices pulling further away from the $1,800 and $20.50 an ounce target respectively.

    Gold has support at $1755-1742, while resistance is at $1792-1805. Silver has support at $19.65-$19.40, while resistance is at $20.20-20.42. In rupee terms gold has support at Rs 51,050–50,780, while resistance is at Rs 51,580–51,740. Silver has support at Rs 56,850-56,340, while resistance is at Rs 57,980–58,510.

    Nirpendra Yadav, Senior Commodity Research Analyst at Swastika Investmart

    Precious metal prices remained range-bound yesterday as the US dollar index gained 0.40 percent amid rising tensions between the US and China. Today, the OPEC countries meeting would be important for crude oil prices that may support precious metals as high volatility is expected. The day trend in precious metals looks like an upside. Gold has resistance at Rs 52000 and support at Rs 51300. Silver has support at Rs 57400 and resistance at Rs 59400.

    Tapan Patel, Senior Analyst (Commodities), HDFC Securities

    Gold prices traded steady on Wednesday with spot gold prices at COMEX trading marginally up near $1765 per ounce in the morning trade. Gold prices pared some gains on dollar recovery and rise in US bond yields as some Fed officials signalled steeper rate hikes in coming months. The 10 year US Treasury yields rose to 2.74 percent while the dollar index was above 106 lowering demand for the yellow metal.

    We expect gold prices to trade sideways to up for the day with COMEX spot gold support at $1750 and resistance at $1785 per ounce. MCX gold October support lies at Rs 51100 and resistance at Rs 51700 per 10 grams.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​
    Sandip Das
    Tags: #Commodities #Gold
    first published: Aug 3, 2022 09:30 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.