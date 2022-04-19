Gold Prices Today: Yellow metal to edge higher amid volatility. Buy on dips

Representative image

Gold prices eased on Tuesday in the international markets after having touched a resistance at $2,000 an ounce in the previous session, as the dollar scaled a two-year high and dimmed bullion. Spot gold was down 0.1 percent at $1,976.46 per ounce, as of 02:29 GMT. US gold futures slipped 0.3 percent to $1,981.

At 9.36am, on the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold contracts were down 0.02 percent, trading at Rs 53,260 for 10 grams, while silver added 0.03 percent to Rs 70,000 a kilogram.

Gold prices gained 1 percent on Wednesday as concerns about the global economy's slowing growth mounted, owing to higher inflation and economic damage from the Russia-Ukraine conflict. The US and global economies are likely to suffer as a result of the Federal Reserve's aggressive monetary policy, which diminishes risk appetite and makes safe-haven assets more alluring.

The oil issue does not appear to be abating in the near future, and it may feed inflation in the coming days. Gold's day trend could continue upward, with a challenge of Rs 54,000 possible. It has support at Rs 53,000, said Nirpendra Yadav, Senior Commodity Research Analyst at Swastika Investmart.

Ravindra Rao, CMT, EPAT, VP- Head Commodity Research at Kotak Securities

COMEX gold trades marginally lower near $1980/oz after a 0.6 percent gain yesterday. Gold trades weaker as recent rally fizzled out near $2000/oz level. Weighing on price is persistent strength in US dollar and US bond yields as Fed maintains its hawkish stance. However, supporting price is Russia-Ukraine fighting, inflation concerns, China’s virus spread and continuing ETF inflows. Gold rallied sharply in last few sessions and we are now seeing some correction which may extend further if equities stabilize as focus shifts to earnings results.

Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities, Mehta Equities

Gold and silver rose to a one-month high on Monday, with gold just shy of the $2,000 an ounce level and silver also crossing $26 per troy ounce levels as concerns around the Russia-Ukraine conflict and rising inflationary pressures increased safe-haven bids for the precious metal.

The little step-up in tension due to the Russia-Ukraine war with inflationary pressures across the board and concerns over the economic slowdown from Covid-led restrictions in China also boost safe-haven demand for gold and silver. Gold’s advance came despite a jump in benchmark 10-year US Treasury yields to the highest since December 2018 and a stronger dollar, both of which usually soften the appetite for gold among overseas buyers.

Gold has support at $1962-1950, while resistance at $1998-2010. Silver has support at $25.58- 25.40, while resistance is at $26.05-26.22. In rupee terms gold has support at Rs 52,950–52,780, while resistance is at Rs 53,550–53,680. Silver has support at Rs 69,350- 68,980 while resistance is at Rs70,370–70,740.

Manoj Kumar Jain, Prithvi Finmart Commodity Research

Gold and silver extended its gain on Monday in the international markets amid gains in global energy prices and fear of higher inflation. Both precious metals settled on a positive note in the international markets. Gold June futures contract settled at $1986.40 per troy ounce with a gain of 0.70 percent and silver May futures contract settled at $26.15 per troy ounce with a gain of 1.12 percent. Both the precious metals also settled on a positive note in the domestic markets.

We expect both the precious metals to remain volatile and continue to hold their support levels. Gold is expected to hold $1950 per troy ounce and silver could hold $25.55 per troy ounce on a closing basis. Any decline in prices would be a buying opportunity in both precious metals. Gold has support at $1974-1958 per troy ounce and resistance at $2000-2018 per troy ounce while silver has support at $25.88-25.60 per troy ounce and resistance at $26.40-26.70 per troy ounce.

At MCX, gold has support at Rs 53080-52900 and resistance at Rs 53600-53850 while silver has support at Rs 69550-69100 and resistance at Rs 70350-70700 levels. We suggest buying gold on dips around Rs 53100 with a stop loss of Rs 52880 on a closing basis for target of Rs 53660 and silver around Rs 69500 with a stop loss of Rs 68900 on a closing basis for target of Rs 70700.

