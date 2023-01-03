 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Gold Prices Today: Yellow metal to edge higher amid global macro concerns

Sandip Das
Jan 03, 2023 / 10:47 AM IST

The bullion market prices may see extended gains. The 20 and 200-day simple moving averages (SMAs) have recently bullishly crossed each other, endorsing the positive trend in the short-term picture, said Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities at Mehta Equities.

Gold prices firmed in early Asian hours on January 3, with the market's attention turning to minutes from the US Federal Reserve's latest policy meeting due this week.

Spot gold was up 0.4% at $1,831.24 per ounce as of 0102 GMT. US gold futures rose 0.6% to $1,837.50.

At 10:19 am, gold was trading 0.83 percent higher on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) at Rs 55,635 for 10 grams. Silver was up 1.65 percent at Rs 70,722 a kilogram.

Prathamesh Mallya -- AVP- Research, Non-Agri Commodities, and Currencies, Angel One -- Tells

Contrary to how investors would have preferred, gold started the year off slightly lower after ending the previous year on a high note. On Monday, the bullion ended 0.04 percent lower and ended at 1823.7$ per ounce. The US Fed's December policy meeting minutes are currently the focus of the market since they may provide information on the direction of the central bank's tightening. However, following four consecutive rises of 75 basis points each, the Fed increased rates by 50 bps in December.