Gold Prices Today: Yellow metal to draw support from global inflation concerns, Russia-Ukraine crisis

Gold inched lower on Tuesday as the US dollar held firm on rising prospects of more Russian sanctions and bigger interest-rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve to rein in inflation.

On the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold contracts were marginally down 0.06 percent and were trading at Rs 51,501 for 10 gram at 09:39 am and silver shed 0.03 percent to Rs 66,276 a kilogram.

Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities, Mehta Equities

Gold and silver on April 4 settled on a flat to positive note as in international markets they clocked higher gains than in domestic markets due to rupee strengthening. After recovery in crude oil prices, gold also recovered in the later evening session. Bullion prices gained amid talks of more economic sanctions including those on oil and gas on Russia by the US and European countries.

Gold has support at $1917-1905, while resistance at $1938-1949. Silver has support at $24.20- 23.92, while resistance is at $24.65-25.00. In rupee terms gold has support at Rs 51,220–50,980, while resistance is at Rs 51,880–52,085. Silver has support at Rs 65,850- 65,280 while resistance is at Rs 67,100–67510.

Manoj Kumar Jain, Prithvi Finmart Commodity Research

Gold and silver showed mixed trends on Monday, as gold prices recovered again amid inflation fears. Both the precious metals settled on a mixed note in the international markets. Due to strength in the rupee, both the precious metals settled on a weaker note in the domestic markets. We expect global inflation fears to continue to support precious metals. Gold is expected to hold $1900 per troy ounce and silver could hold $24 per troy ounce levels in the international markets. Gold has support at $1922-1910 per troy ounce and resistance at $1945-1958 per troy ounce while silver has support at $24.20-24.00 per troy ounce and resistance at $24.88-25.10 per troy ounce.

At MCX, gold has support at Rs 51330-51100 and resistance at Rs 51740-51880 while silver has support at Rs 65900-65550 and resistance at Rs 66660-67100. We suggest buying gold around Rs 51400 with a stop loss of Rs 51220 on a closing basis for target of Rs 51800.

Nirpendra Yadav, Senior Commodity Research Analyst at Swastika Investmart

Gold prices rose marginally yesterday on talk of stronger sanctions on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine. However, the strong US dollar and bond yield kept the gains limited. There is very little sign of peace talks progress as news shows the death toll of civilians is rising in Ukraine. Investors are awaiting Fed's meeting minutes for an indication of a 50 basis point rate hike, which supports the US dollar index and bond yield. Yesterday gold prices remained supportive and traded above the support levels of 51300 as oil prices also supported the yellow metal. Gold is likely to move towards Rs 52000 levels amid uncertainty over the Russia-Ukraine war.

