Gold Prices Today: Yellow metal to be volatile ahead of US Fed meet; support around Rs 51,470-51,240

Gold prices dipped on Monday in the international market as elevated US Treasury yields pressured demand for zero-yield bullion, ahead of a key US Federal Reserve meeting later this week where the central bank is expected to aggressively raise its interest rates.

At 9.43 am, gold contracts were down 1.2 percent at Rs 51,132 for 10 grams on the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX) while silver fell 1.43 percent to Rs 62,645 a kilogram.

Gold prices on April 29 witnessed a decent correction to trade mildly below $1,900 after hitting a high of $1,920, while silver closed below its importance support level of $23. Gold prices remain dicey around $1,900 despite printing a three-day rebound from the lowest levels since February. Even so, cautious optimism in the markets underpins the yellow metal’s recovery moves as the US dollar remains under pressure around a multi-month high ahead of the key monetary policy meeting by the Fed, as well as April’s Nonfarm Payrolls. The corrective pullback in Gold Price could also be linked to Wall Street close that ended with heavy losses on Friday, said Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities, Mehta Equities.

We expect gold and silver prices to remain volatile to negative in today’s session. Gold has support at $1884-1874, while resistance is at $1907-1920. Silver has support at $22.55-22.40, while resistance is at $23.10-23.34. In rupee terms gold has support at Rs 51,470–51,240, while resistance is at Rs51,950–52,050. Silver has support at Rs 62,940-62,415, while resistance is at Rs64,120–64,610, he added.

Ravi Singh - Vice President and Head of Research - ShareIndia

Gold prices are expected to outperform even after the current war tension settles as due to the after-effects of war, higher commodities prices and soared inflation, the world would see some sort of recession zone where gold would be the preferred asset above all.

Buy zone near Rs 51500 for target of Rs 51800

Sell zone below Rs 51300 for target of Rs 51000

Amit Khare, AVP- Research Commodities, Ganganagar Commodity

As per technical chart, gold and silver are trading at oversold zone any time we can see a huge short covering rally, momentum indicator RSI is also indicating the same in hourly as well as daily chart. Any gap down opening is an opportunity for investors, so traders are advised to create fresh buy positions near given support levels, traders should focus important technical levels.

June Gold closing price Rs 51754, Support 1 - Rs 51300, Support 2 - Rs 51000, Resistance 1 - Rs 51850, Resistance 2 - Rs 52000.

July Silver closing price Rs 64349, Support 1 - Rs 63700, Support 2 - Rs 62800, Resistance 1 - Rs 65700, Resistance 2 - Rs 66200.

Manoj Kumar Jain, Prithvi Finmart Commodity Research

Gold and silver price slast Friday settled on a mixed note in the international markets. Gold June futures contract settled at $1,896.90 per troy ounce, up by 0.30% and silver July futures contract settled at $22.79 per troy ounce, down by 1.71%. Domestic markets also settled on a mixed note.

We expect precious metals to remain volatile this week ahead of the Federal Reserve policy meetings. Gold is expected to hold $1855 per troy ounce levels and silver could also hold next support level of $22 per troy ounce. Gold has support at $1884-1872, while resistance is at $1908-1922 per troy ounce. Silver has support at $22.55-22.20, while resistance is at $23.00-23.30 per troy ounce.

At MCX, gold has support at Rs 51550-51330 and resistance at Rs 51880-52050 while silver has support at Rs 64000-63550 and resistance at Rs 64800-65100 levels. We suggest buying gold on dips around Rs 51550 with a stop loss of Rs 51180 for target of Rs 52050 and silver around Rs 63800 with a stop loss of Rs 63220 for target of Rs 65000.

