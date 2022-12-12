 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Gold Prices Today: Yellow metal prices to trade lower, support around Rs 54,050-53,850

Sandip Das
Dec 12, 2022 / 10:27 AM IST

Gold has support at Rs 54050-53850 and resistance at Rs 54440-54650 while silver has support at Rs 67350-66600 and resistance at Rs 68800-69330, said Manoj Kumar Jain of Prithvi Finmart Commodity Research.

Gold prices fell on Monday in the international markets dragged down by a firmer dollar, while investors positioned for key US inflation data and the Federal Reserve’s rate-hike verdict due this week.

Spot gold slipped 0.5% to $1,787.80 per ounce, as of 0302 GMT. US gold futures were down 0.6% at $1,799.60.

At 10.19 am, gold contracts were trading 0.24 percent lower on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) at Rs 54,165 for 10 grams. Silver shed 0.26 percent at Rs 67,860 a kilogram.

Trading Strategy

Prathamesh Mallya, AVP- Research, Non-Agri Commodities, and Currencies, Angel One