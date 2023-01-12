 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Gold Prices Today: Yellow metal to trade lower as investors await CPI data

Sandip Das
Jan 12, 2023 / 10:35 AM IST

Prathamesh Mallya of Angel One expects gold to trade lower at Rs 55,430 and says a breach of the level can drag the price to Rs 55,240

Gold was trading a tad higher in India on January 12, with traders turning cautious ahead of the release of domestic as well as US inflation data that could influence the central banks Federal Reserve's policy path.

At 10.12 am, gold was trading 0.26 percent higher on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) at Rs 55,839 for 10 grams. Silver added 0.63 percent at Rs 68,401 a kilogram.

In the international market, spot gold held its ground at $1,876.93 a troy ounce, while US gold futures rose 0.1 percent to $1,879.80.

Prathamesh Mallya, AVP- Research, Non-Agri Commodities and Currencies, Angel One

On January 11, gold ended little changed, as prices slipped marginally to $1,876.4 per ounce. The direction of prices will depend on the critical US inflation figures, which may also have an impact on the Federal Reserve's course of action. It seems likely that the Fed will increase policy rates by 25 basis points at its forthcoming meeting amid expectations of a slow pace of hikes.