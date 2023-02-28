 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinesscommodities

Gold Prices Today: Yellow metal prices to stay range-bound amid volatility, support around Rs 55,240-54,980

Sandip Das
Feb 28, 2023 / 09:49 AM IST

Prathamesh Mallya of Angel One expects gold to trade lower towards Rs 55,250 levels, a break of which could prompt the price to move lower to Rs 55,080 levels.

Gold prices dipped on Tuesday in the international markets and were poised for a monthly decline of about 6 percent as the prospects of further interest rate hikes from the US Federal Reserve continued to weigh on the zero-yielding asset's appeal.

Spot gold was down 0.1 percent at $1,816.33 per ounce, as of 00:52 GMT, after hitting a two-month low on Monday. US gold futures were flat at $1,824.70.

At 09:41 am, gold was down 0.17 percent on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) at Rs 55,380 for 10 grams, while silver was trading lower by 0.06 percent at Rs 62,925 per kilogram.

Track Live Gold Prices Here