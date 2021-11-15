Gold Prices Today: Yellow metal prices to remain choppy amid lack of triggers

Gold prices eased on November 15, pulling back from a more than five-month peak hit in the last session, as a firm dollar dimmed its appeal.

On the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX), the gold contracts were down 0.38 percent to Rs 49,127 for 10 grams at 9:34 am. Silver futures fell 1.07 percent to Rs 66,427 a kilogram.

Gold and silver prices on November 12 settled on a positive note in the international markets. Gold December futures contract settled at $1,867.85 per troy ounce, up by 0.21 percent and silver December futures contract settled at $25.41 per troy ounce, up by 0.44 percent. We expect gold prices could test $1892 per troy ounce levels and silver prices could also test $26.20 levels in the upcoming sessions, said Manoj Kumar Jain, Prithvi Finmart Commodity Research.

Gold has support at $1854-1840 and resistance at $1878-1892 per troy ounce. Silver has support at $25.10-24.84 and resistance is at $25.70-26.00 per troy ounce. At MCX, gold has support at Rs 49100-48850 and resistance at Rs 49550-49700 while silver has support at Rs 66600-66200 and resistance at Rs 67700-68200. We suggest buying gold on dips around Rs 49100 with a stop loss of Rs 48850 for target of Rs 49700 and silver around Rs 66600 with a stop loss of Rs 66000 for target of Rs 68000, he added.

Trading Strategy

Ravindra Rao, CMT, EPAT, VP- Head Commodity Research at Kotak Securities

COMEX gold trades modestly lower near $1863/oz after a 0.2 percent gain. The yellow metal tested June highs but is struggling to build momentum as support from increased demand as an inflation hedge and choppiness in equities is countered by firmness in US dollar index, fear of Fed’s monetary tightening and weaker investor interest. Gold has stalled near $1870/oz level and unless there are fresh triggers, price may remain choppy. Dips might attract buying.

