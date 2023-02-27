 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Gold Prices Today: Yellow metal prices to correct further from current level amid economic concerns, hawkish Fed

Sandip Das
Feb 27, 2023 / 10:16 AM IST

Saumil Gandhi, Senior Analyst (Commodities) at HDFC Securities expects gold prices to correct further from current level and any pullback in price will use as selling opportunity.

Gold was flat and hovered near a two-month low on Monday in the international markets, after strong US economic data stoked fears that the Federal Reserve would implement more interest rate hikes to rein in inflation.

Spot gold was unchanged at $1,810.48 per ounce, as of 0317 GMT. US gold futures was flat at $1,817.40.

At 10.50 am, gold was down 0.16 percent on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) at Rs 55,343 for 10 grams, while silver was trading lower by 1 percent at Rs 62,800 per kilogram.

