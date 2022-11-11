Gold Prices Today: Yellow metal may witness profit booking after sharp gain following US inflation data

Gold, gold prices

Gold prices inched lower on November 11 in the international markets but were headed for a weekly gain as data pointed at signs of slowing inflation, lifting hopes that the US Federal Reserve would scale back on aggressive rate hikes.

Spot gold was 0.1% down at $1,751.87 per ounce, as of 0048 GMT. It is up 4.2 percent for the week. US gold futures rose 0.1 percent to $1,755.20. Bullion prices rallied nearly 3 percent on Thursday to a more than two-month high after the US inflation data.

At 10:17 am, gold contracts were trading 0.08 percent higher on the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX) at Rs 52,149 for 10 grams and silver added 0.06 percent at Rs 61,950 a kilogram.

Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities, Mehta Equities

Gold and silver prices gained sharply on Thursday, with gold scaling a 2.5-month high and silver 4.5-month high, after US inflation eased further which in turn pushed the dollar index and treasury yields sharply lower.

We expect precious metals to see some profit booking in today’s session. Gold has support at $1740-1728 while resistance is at $1762-1774. Silver has support at $21.35-21.22, while resistance is at $21.68-21.85. In rupee terms gold has support at Rs 51,970-51,840, while resistance is at Rs 52,240, 52,380. Silver has support at Rs 61,550-60,980, while resistance is at Rs 62,510–62,880.

Nirpendra Yadav, Senior Research Analyst at Swastika Investmart

US inflation data (CPI YoY) fell to 7.7 percent while estimated at 7.9 percent earlier. Unemployment claims data rose to 225K against 218K, increasing the expectation of a pause in an interest rate hike. The US dollar index slipped 2 percent while gold prices gained 1.3 percent. Today's trend in precious metals may remain on the upside. Gold has resistance at Rs 52500 and support at Rs 51700. Silver has resistance at Rs 63000 and support at Rs 61000.

Manoj Kumar Jain, Prithvi Finmart Commodity Research

Gold and silver prices on November 10 settled on a positive note in the international markets. Gold December futures contract settled at $1,753.70 per troy ounce, up by 2.33 percent and silver December futures contract settled at $21.70 per troy ounce, up by 1.74 percent. Domestic markets also settled on a positive note.

We expect gold and silver to show further strength in the upcoming sessions. Gold has support at $1744-1722, while resistance at $1768-1780 per troy ounce. Silver has support at $21.44-21.10, while resistance is at $22.00-22.34 per troy ounce. At MCX, gold has support at Rs 51190-51660 and resistance at Rs 52330-52580 while silver has support at Rs 61500-60900 and resistance at Rs 62450-63000. We suggest buying gold around Rs 51900 with a stop loss of Rs 51660 for target of Rs 52500 and silver around Rs 61500 with a stop loss of Rs 60900 for target of Rs 62800.

