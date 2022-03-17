Gold Prices Today: Yellow metal may see selling pressure at higher levels, support around Rs 50,920

Gold, Gold Prices, Yellow Metal

Gold was trading higher in the Indian market and global prices were steady on March 16 as the dollar weakened after the US Federal Reserve raised interest rates by a quarter of a percentage point in a widely expected move.

On the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold contracts were up 0.69 percent at Rs 51,500 for 10 gram at 10.41 am and silver added 1.38 percent at Rs 68,233 a kilogram.

In the international market, spot gold was up 0.1 percent at $1,920.45 a troy ounce. Earlier in the session, bullion fell as much as 1.2 percent to $1,894.70 as US treasury yields jumped following the Fed announcement.

Gold was up on March 16 after the Fed signalled that there might be uncertainty in economic activities due to the Russia-Ukraine war. The upside left many people surprised as it came despite US central bank’s aggressive stance, said Vidit Garg, Director, MyGoldKart.

Gold took support at around $1,890 and bounced back. It was trading above its 21-period EMA and RSI also showed divergence, which indicated that as long as the metal would stay above $1,922, the bulls would control the market. On the upside, resistance is at $1,952 and $1,960, Garg added.

Trading Strategy

Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities, Mehta Equities Ltd

Gold and silver plunged again after a fresh round of talks between Russia-Ukraine for de-escalation.

Global equity markets gained and pressure was seen in safe-haven assets. The dollar index also plunged amid gains in the riskier currencies and riskier assets.

However, disappointing US retail sales and core retail sales data supported the precious metals at lower levels.

Gold has support at $1,900-1,882, while resistance is at $1,932-1,950. Silver has support at $24.78-24.50, while resistance is at $25.40-25.62.

In rupee terms, gold has support at Rs 50,920–50,780, while resistance is at Rs 51,540–51,770. Silver has support at Rs 66,910- 66,510 and resistance at Rs 68,100-68,750.

Ravi Singh, Vice President and Head of Research, ShareIndia

The US treasury yields hit higher on the first Fed rate hike in three years, making gold less attractive for investors. The metal may see some selling pressure this week with immediate support near Rs 50,700.

Buy zone above Rs 51,400 for target of Rs 51,600

Sell zone below Rs 51,000 for target of Rs 50,700

Amit Khare, AVP- Research Commodities, Ganganagar Commodity

The market is volatile these days due to the Russia-Ukraine war. As per the technical chart, gold and silver are showing some profit-booking and making a top. Profit- booking may continue on the higher side.

The momentum indicator RSI is also indicating the same on the hourly as well as the daily chart. Traders with a risk appetite are advised to create fresh short positions near the following resistance levels. Here are the important technical levels for the day:

April gold closing price Rs 51,147 support 1- Rs 51,000, support 2- Rs 50,700, resistance 1- Rs 51,600 and resistance 2-Rs 51,800.

May silver closing price: Rs 67304, support 1-Rs 67,000, support 2-Rs 66,400, resistance 1-Rs 68,200 and resistance 2-Rs 69,300.

The views and investment tips expressed by experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.