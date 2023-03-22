Gold Prices Today: Yellow metal may remain weak ahead of Fed meeting outcome

Gold prices edged higher on Wednesday in the international markets as the dollar eased, while investors kept a close watch on the US Federal Reserve's interest rate decision and policy outlook.

Spot gold was up 0.2 percent at $1,942.96 per ounce, as of 0036 GMT. US gold futures firmed 0.3 percent to $1,946.20.

At 9:47 am, gold was down 0.08 percent on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) at Rs 58,531 for 10 grams, while silver added 0.26 percent to Rs 68,571 a kilogram.

Manoj Kumar Jain, Prithvi Finmart Commodity Research Gold and silver prices settled on a weaker note in the international markets. Gold April futures contract settled at $1,941.10 per troy ounce, down by 2.00% and silver May futures contract settled at $22.43 per troy ounce, down by 0.91%. Despite weakness in the rupee, domestic markets also settled on a weaker note.

