Gold Prices Today: Yellow metal may remain weak ahead of Fed meeting outcome

Sandip Das
Mar 22, 2023 / 09:54 AM IST

Manoj Kumar Jain, Prithvi Finmart Commodity Research suggests buying gold above Rs 58600 with a stop loss of Rs 58380 for target of Rs 59000.

Gold prices edged higher on Wednesday in the international markets as the dollar eased, while investors kept a close watch on the US Federal Reserve's interest rate decision and policy outlook.

Spot gold was up 0.2 percent at $1,942.96 per ounce, as of 0036 GMT. US gold futures firmed 0.3 percent to $1,946.20.

At 9:47 am, gold was down 0.08 percent on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) at Rs 58,531 for 10 grams, while silver added 0.26 percent to Rs 68,571 a kilogram.

