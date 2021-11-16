Gold Prices Today: Yellow metal may remain range-bound, experts say buy on dips

Gold was steady in the morning trade on November 16 after rallying to a five-month high in the previous session, as concerns over broadening inflationary risks kept bullion’s safe-haven appeal intact in the face of a stronger US dollar and elevated bond yields.

On the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX), the gold contracts were up 0.25 percent to Rs 49,422 for 10 grams at 9.37 am. Silver futures gained 0.63 percent to Rs 66,984 a kilogram.

Prices of precious metals are looking overbought for a short-term period and a correction is likely in the evening session on November 16, said Abhishek Chauhan, Head of Commodity & Currency at Swastika Investmart.

On MCX, gold has been unable to sustain above Rs 49,400 and silver above Rs 67,400. The momentum indicator Relative Strength Index is giving negative divergence on the hourly chart, he said.

Gold is likely to test Rs 48,900 and silver Rs 65,500, said Chauhan.

Track Live Gold prices here

Trading Strategy

Ravindra Rao, CMT, EPAT, VP- Head Commodity Research at Kotak Securities

COMEX gold was trading marginally higher near $1,870 a troy ounce after a 0.1 percent decline the previous day.

Gold continues to trade near the June highs, however, the momentum has stalled amid mixed factors. Supporting gold is increasing demand as an inflation hedge and choppiness in the equities. A higher US dollar and bond yields amid expectations that the Federal Reserve may act soon to keep a check on inflation were weighing on the price.

Gold may remain range-bound amid mixed factors but fresh buying should be at dips as central banks ponder monetary tightening.

Manoj Kumar Jain, Prithvi Finmart Commodity Research

Gold and silver showed roller-coaster moves on the previous day and pulled back from five and three-month highs, respectively.

Both metals settled on a weaker note in the international markets. We expect the metals to remain firm and any dips in prices would be a buying opportunity.

On MCX, gold has support at Rs 49,100-48,850 and resistance at Rs 49,500-49,770. For silver, support is at Rs 66,100-65,700 and resistance at Rs 67,200-67,700.

We suggest buying gold on dips around Rs 49,100 with a stop loss of Rs 48,850 for a target of Rs 49,600 and silver around Rs 66,100 with a stop loss of Rs 65,500 for a target of Rs 67,200.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​