Gold Prices Today: Yellow metal may remain choppy amid high US yields, strong dollar

Gold, Gold prices, yellow metal, precious metal

Gold prices eased on Monday in international markets from a one-month high scaled earlier in the session as red-hot US inflation data lifted Treasury yields and tempered the appeal of safe-haven bullion. Spot gold was down 0.5% at $1,862.29 per ounce as of 0205 GMT. US gold futures also eased 0.5% to $1,866.80.

At 9.23 am, gold contracts were trading 0.21 percent lower at Rs 51,595 for 10 grams on the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX), while silver shed 0.81 percent to Rs 61,428 a kilogram.

Track Live Gold Prices Here

Trading Strategy

Ravindra Rao, CMT, EPAT, VP- Head Commodity Research at Kotak Securities

COMEX gold trades modestly lower near $1865/oz after testing 5-week high earlier in the session. Gold came under pressure weighed down by strength in US dollar and higher bond yields amid increased expectations that Fed may act aggressively to get inflation under control. Inflation concerns, growth worries and geopolitical tensions have kept a floor to gold prices. ETF inflows also showed some buying interest in the metal. Gold may remain choppy as its safe haven appeal is countered by prospect of higher interest rate but with the Fed meeting around the corner, firmness in US dollar may keep pressure on gold prices.

Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities, Mehta Equities

Gold and silver prices on June 10 gained despite higher US yields and a stronger dollar. Gold rebounded again to $1824 and breached $1850 before clocking additional gains to reach $1870, while silver also jumped after slipping to a low of $21.24 but closed nearly at day's high at $21.89. However, after the release of the US May CPI report, gold and silver bottomed at $1824 and $21.24 respectively, the lowest level in three weeks as Treasury yields moved higher.

Form a technical perspective, if gold holds above $1870 it would point to more gains. The next strong barrier is seen at $1890. On the contrary, a reversal from current levels, back under $1850, would put gold back under pressure. Similarly if silver holds above $22.10 then it would be continuing the bullish trend else might see $21.40 again.

Gold has support at $1851-1842, while resistance is at $1870-1881. Silver has support at $21.45-21.20, while resistance is at $21.82-22.10. In rupee terms, gold has support at Rs 51,470–51,110, while resistance is at Rs 52,040–52,250. Silver has support at Rs 61,280-60,850, while resistance is at Rs 62,180–62,510.

Tapan Patel, Senior Analyst (Commodities), HDFC Securities

Gold prices traded weak on Monday with spot gold prices at COMEX trading 0.44% down near $1863 per ounce in morning trade. The yellow metal traded under pressure on dollar rally and surge in US bond yields. Gold prices are trading down despite fall in global equities and China COVID worries. The traders and investors are weighing an aggressive Fed hike after another spike in US inflation. The dollar index was up by 0.30% at 104.23 while US 10 year bond yields were trading 0.90% up near 3.18% in the morning trade.

We expect gold prices to trade sideways to up for the day with COMEX Spot gold support at $1840 and resistance at $1890 per ounce. MCX Gold August support lies at Rs 51100 and resistance at Rs 51900 per 10 grams.

The views and investment tips expressed by experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​