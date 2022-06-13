English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities

    Gold Prices Today: Yellow metal may remain choppy amid high US yields, strong dollar

    "We expect gold prices to trade sideways to up for the day. MCX Gold August support lies at Rs 51100 and resistance at Rs 51900 per 10 grams," said Tapan Patel, Senior Analyst (Commodities), HDFC Securities.

    Sandip Das
    June 13, 2022 / 09:33 AM IST
    Gold, Gold prices, yellow metal, precious metal

    Gold, Gold prices, yellow metal, precious metal

    Gold prices eased on Monday in international markets from a one-month high scaled earlier in the session as red-hot US inflation data lifted Treasury yields and tempered the appeal of safe-haven bullion. Spot gold was down 0.5% at $1,862.29 per ounce as of 0205 GMT. US gold futures also eased 0.5% to $1,866.80.

    At 9.23 am, gold contracts were trading 0.21 percent lower at Rs 51,595 for 10 grams on the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX), while silver shed 0.81 percent to Rs 61,428 a kilogram.

    Track Live Gold Prices Here

    Trading Strategy

    Ravindra Rao, CMT, EPAT, VP- Head Commodity Research at Kotak Securities

    Close

    Related stories

    COMEX gold trades modestly lower near $1865/oz after testing 5-week high earlier in the session. Gold came under pressure weighed down by strength in US dollar and higher bond yields amid increased expectations that Fed may act aggressively to get inflation under control. Inflation concerns, growth worries and geopolitical tensions have kept a floor to gold prices. ETF inflows also showed some buying interest in the metal. Gold may remain choppy as its safe haven appeal is countered by prospect of higher interest rate but with the Fed meeting around the corner, firmness in US dollar may keep pressure on gold prices.

    Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities, Mehta Equities

    Gold and silver prices on June 10 gained despite higher US yields and a stronger dollar. Gold rebounded again to $1824 and breached $1850 before clocking additional gains to reach $1870, while silver also jumped after slipping to a low of $21.24 but closed nearly at day's high at $21.89. However, after the release of the US May CPI report, gold and silver bottomed at $1824 and $21.24 respectively, the lowest level in three weeks as Treasury yields moved higher.

    Form a technical perspective, if gold holds above $1870 it would point to more gains. The next strong barrier is seen at $1890. On the contrary, a reversal from current levels, back under $1850, would put gold back under pressure. Similarly if silver holds above $22.10 then it would be continuing the bullish trend else might see $21.40 again.

    Gold has support at $1851-1842, while resistance is at $1870-1881. Silver has support at $21.45-21.20, while resistance is at $21.82-22.10. In rupee terms, gold has support at Rs 51,470–51,110, while resistance is at Rs 52,040–52,250. Silver has support at Rs 61,280-60,850, while resistance is at Rs 62,180–62,510.

    Tapan Patel, Senior Analyst (Commodities), HDFC Securities

    Gold prices traded weak on Monday with spot gold prices at COMEX trading 0.44% down near $1863 per ounce in morning trade. The yellow metal traded under pressure on dollar rally and surge in US bond yields. Gold prices are trading down despite fall in global equities and China COVID worries. The traders and investors are weighing an aggressive Fed hike after another spike in US inflation. The dollar index was up by 0.30% at 104.23 while US 10 year bond yields were trading 0.90% up near 3.18% in the morning trade.

    We expect gold prices to trade sideways to up for the day with COMEX Spot gold support at $1840 and resistance at $1890 per ounce. MCX Gold August support lies at Rs 51100 and resistance at Rs 51900 per 10 grams.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​
    Sandip Das
    Tags: #Commodities #Gold
    first published: Jun 13, 2022 09:33 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.