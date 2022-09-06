Gold prices today: Yellow metal may find support in crude price rise, resistance at Rs 50,750

Gold prices climbed on Tuesday in the international markets buoyed by a pullback in the dollar and safe-haven buying due to economic slowdown concerns, though prospects of aggressive rate hikes capped further gains.

Spot gold rose 0.5 percent to $1,718.21 per ounce, as of 0120 GMT.

At 9.41am, gold contracts were trading 0.35 percent higher on the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX) at Rs 50,610 per 10 grams and silver added 0.71 percent at Rs 53,768 a kilogram.

Track Live Gold Prices Here

Trading Strategy

Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities, Mehta Equities

Gold and silver traded in a tight range on Monday and held above the key $1,700 and $18.00 level respectively on hopes the Federal Reserve might slow the pace of rate increases following a mixed US jobs data last week that helped offset pressure from a rising dollar.

The dollar index hit a fresh 20-year high and the euro slipped to new two-decade lows against the dollar after Russia halted gas supply to the European Union. The OPEC+ nations' decision to cut oil production in its meeting also supported gold prices.

Gold has support at $1,718-1,706, while resistance is at $1,742-1,755. Silver has support at $17.85-17.68, while resistance is at $18.48-18.55. In INR terms, gold has support at Rs 50,250–49,940, while resistance is at Rs 50,680–50,840. Silver has support at Rs 52,750-52,320, while resistance is at Rs53,980–54,410.

Tapan Patel, Senior Analyst (Commodities), HDFC Securities

Gold prices traded higher on Tuesday with spot gold prices at COMEX were trading over half a percent up near $1720 per ounce in the morning trade. Gold prices rebounded on safe haven buying with surge in energy cost in Europe after Russia shut supply of Natural Gas from key pipeline. The slowdown fears in Eurozone economy has boosted buying in the yellow metal along with softer dollar.

We expect gold prices to trade sideways to up for the day with COMEX Spot gold support at $1,700 and resistance at $1,740 per ounce. MCX Gold October support lies at Rs 50,200 and resistance at Rs 50,900 per 10 grams.

Nirpendra Yadav, Senior Commodity Research Analyst at Swastika Investmart

Precious metals remained range-bound yesterday as the US market was closed due to Labor day. However, the US dollar index gained 0.30%, while the rising US benchmark Treasury yield also capped the gain of precious metals yesterday. Gradually rise in crude oil prices may support precious metals prices. OPEC country's fresh Crude oil production cut decision may put pressure on the global economy which increases the demand for a haven. Gold has support at Rs 50300 and resistance at Rs 50750. Silver has support at Rs 52700 and resistance at Rs 53700.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​