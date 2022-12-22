 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Gold Prices Today: Yellow metal may edge higher as investors await US jobs data

Sandip Das
Dec 22, 2022 / 10:11 AM IST

Precious metals could continue to rise today. The level of Rs 54,800 serves as support for gold, while Rs 55200 serves as resistance. Support for silver is at Rs 69000, and resistance is at Rs 70200, said Nirpendra Yadav of Swastika Investmart.

Gold prices changed little in early trading hours across Asia on Thursday, as market participants awaited economic data for further direction.

Spot gold was steady at $1,815.00 per ounce as of 0036 GMT, while US gold futures stayed unchanged at $1,824.70.

At 10:08am, gold contracts were trading 0.01 percent higher on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) at Rs 55,077 for 10 grams. Silver shed 0.05 percent at Rs 69,675 a kilogram.

Prathamesh Mallya, AVP- Research, Non-Agri Commodities, and Currencies, Angel One

Gold prices on Wednesday witnessed a pullback, however, it still managed to end above the $1800 mark. Bullion ended with a 0.18 percent cut and concluded at 1814.1$ per ounce. As the market awaited the US economic figures for further guidance, prices barely changed.