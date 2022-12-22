Gold Prices Today: Yellow metal may edge higher as investors await US jobs data

Gold, gold prices

Gold prices changed little in early trading hours across Asia on Thursday, as market participants awaited economic data for further direction.

Spot gold was steady at $1,815.00 per ounce as of 0036 GMT, while US gold futures stayed unchanged at $1,824.70.

At 10:08am, gold contracts were trading 0.01 percent higher on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) at Rs 55,077 for 10 grams. Silver shed 0.05 percent at Rs 69,675 a kilogram.

Prathamesh Mallya, AVP- Research, Non-Agri Commodities, and Currencies, Angel One

Gold prices on Wednesday witnessed a pullback, however, it still managed to end above the $1800 mark. Bullion ended with a 0.18 percent cut and concluded at 1814.1$ per ounce. As the market awaited the US economic figures for further guidance, prices barely changed.

Despite the fact that the economy is teetering on the brink of a potential recession, Fed Chair Jerome Powell stated the US central bank would continue to raise interest rates in 2023.

We expect gold to trade higher towards Rs 55260 levels, a break of which could prompt the price to move lower to Rs 55560 levels.

Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities, Mehta Equities

Gold and silver prices were slightly higher on Wednesday, with silver touching an eight-month high. The rally in the bullions steadied after posting solid gains a day before, amid wobbly global stock and financial markets that prompted some safe-haven demand for the metals, especially on Tuesday. Traders await the key Q3 U.S. GDP announcement later today. Also challenging the precious metal prices could be the mixed sentiment and year-end inaction.

We expect bullion prices to remain volatile in today’s session. Gold has support at $1805-1792 while resistance is at $1828-1840. Silver has support at $23.82-23.55, while resistance is at $24.48-24.65. In rupee terms, gold has support at Rs 54,550-53,350, while resistance is at Rs 54,980, 55,110. Silver has support at Rs 69,050-68,580, while resistance is at Rs 70,120–70,680.

Nirpendra Yadav, Senior Research Analyst at Swastika Investmart

Data on US consumer confidence yesterday increased despite uncertainty surrounding global economic development, restrained the rise in precious metal prices, and supported the US dollar index. However, concerns around the world over an increase of COVID-19 cases in China underpin the prices of precious metals. Bullion prices would be affected by today's evening US unemployment claims report.

Technically, precious metals could continue to rise today. The level of Rs 54,800 serves as support for gold, while Rs 55200 serves as resistance. Support for silver is at Rs 69000, and resistance is at Rs 70200.

