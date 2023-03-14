 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Gold Prices Today: Yellow metal likely to witness correction, support lies around Rs 56,940

Sandip Das
Mar 14, 2023 / 10:15 AM IST

Gold prices may correct to $1895 level after recent rally but under tone remains positive and buying is likely to be seen at support level, according to commodities analyst at HDFC Securities

Gold prices held above the key $1,900-per-ounce level on March 14 in the international markets as expectations of less-aggressive Federal Reserve rate hikes, after the collapse of two big US regional banks, lifted non-yielding bullion's appeal.

At 9.58 am, gold was down 0.39 percent on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) at Rs 57,420 for 10 grams, while silver shed 0.44 percent to Rs 66,360 a kilogram.

Spot gold was flat at $1,913.54 per ounce, as of 0053 GMT. US gold futures were also listless at $1,916.20.

