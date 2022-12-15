Gold Prices Today: Gold price likely to remain volatile as Fed gives no signal of a pause in rate hikes

The price of gold slid on Thursday in international markets as investors resorted to profit booking after the US Federal Reserve gave no signs of a pause in interest rate hikes while increasing the key policy rate by half a percentage point.

Spot gold was down 0.1 percent at $1,806 per ounce as of 0035 GMT. US gold futures were almost flat at $1,817.80.

The outcome of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting on Wednesday indicated that the Fed will continue with rate hikes next year as well, despite the increased chances of the US economy falling into a recession. Fed Chair Jerome Powell said “a higher cost will be paid if the central bank does not get a firmer grip on inflation.”

Gold, which is traditionally a hedge against inflation, gets negatively impacted when interest rates rise. The bullion's appeal decreases because rate hikes increase the opportunity cost of holding the yellow metal.

At 09:43 am, gold contracts were trading 0.57 percent lower on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) at Rs 54,360 for 10 grams. Silver had lost 1.75 percent at Rs 68,090 a kilogram.

Trading Strategy Manoj Kumar Jain, Prithvi Finmart Commodity Research Gold and silver were traded in a tight range on Wednesday and settled on a mixed note as the US Fed hikes interest rates by 50 basis points. We expect gold and silver to remain volatile in today's session ahead of the Bank of England and the ECB (European Central Bank) policy meetings and could show some profit taking at the market opening. We suggest stay away from gold and silver in today's session. Gold has support at $1,796-1,780, while resistance is at $1,825-1,838 per troy ounce. Silver has support at $23.84-23.50, while resistance is at $24.44-24.70 per troy ounce. At MCX, gold is having support at Rs. 54,500-54,280 and resistance at Rs. 54,880-55,100 while silver is having support at Rs. 68,750-68,100 and resistance at Rs. 69,600-70,100. Rahul Kalantri, VP, Commodities, Mehta Equities Ltd Investors and traders will keep an eye on today's European Central Bank and the Bank of England meeting which are likely to follow the U.S. Federal Reserve with half-point rate hikes. We expect bullion prices to remain volatile in today’s session ahead of the ECB and BOE meeting. Gold has support at $1,788-1,774 while resistance is at $1,820-1,828. Silver has support at $23.40-23.05, while resistance is at $23.95-24.18. In INR terms, gold has support at Rs 54,420-54,250, while resistance is at Rs54,980, 55,150. Silver has support at Rs. 68,450-67,880, while resistance is at Rs69,520–69,980. (With agency inputs) Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​

Moneycontrol News

