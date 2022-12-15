 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinesscommodities

Gold Prices Today: Gold price likely to remain volatile as Fed gives no signal of a pause in rate hikes

Moneycontrol News
Dec 15, 2022 / 11:09 AM IST

Gold and silver prices to remain volatile ahead of the Bank of England and ECB policy meetings

Representative image

The price of gold slid on Thursday in international markets as investors resorted to profit booking after the US Federal Reserve gave no signs of a pause in interest rate hikes while increasing the key policy rate by half a percentage point.

Spot gold was down 0.1 percent at $1,806 per ounce as of 0035 GMT. US gold futures were almost flat at $1,817.80.

The outcome of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting on Wednesday indicated that the Fed will continue with rate hikes next year as well, despite the increased chances of the US economy falling into a recession. Fed Chair Jerome Powell said “a higher cost will be paid if the central bank does not get a firmer grip on inflation.”

Gold, which is traditionally a hedge against inflation, gets negatively impacted when interest rates rise. The bullion's appeal decreases because rate hikes increase the opportunity cost of holding the yellow metal.

At 09:43 am, gold contracts were trading 0.57 percent lower on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) at Rs 54,360 for 10 grams. Silver had lost 1.75 percent at Rs 68,090 a kilogram.

Check gold prices here 