Gold Prices Today: Yellow metal likely to remain volatile as Fed’s decision of future rate hikes dents sentiment

Representative image

Gold prices skidded on Thursday in the international markets, as investors resorted to profit booking after US Fed gave no signs for a pause in interest rate hikes in the immediate future.

Spot gold was down 0.1 percent at $1,806 per ounce, as of 0035 GMT. US gold futures were almost flat at $1,817.80.

The FOMC outcome indicated that the Fed will continue with its interest rate hikes next year as well, despite the increased chances of US economy falling into a recession. Fed Chair Jerome Powell said, “a higher cost will be paid if the central bank does not get a firmer grip on inflation”.

Gold, which is traditionally a hedge against inflation, gets negatively impacted when interest rates rise as they tend to dim the bullion's appeal as it increases the opportunity cost of holding the yellow metal.

At 09:43 am, gold contracts were trading 0.57 percent lower on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) at Rs 54,360 for 10 grams. Silver had lost 1.75 percent at Rs 68,090 a kilogram.

Check gold prices here

Trading Strategy

Manoj Kumar Jain, Prithvi Finmart Commodity Research

Gold and silver were traded in a tight range on Wednesday and settled on a mixed note as the U.S. Fed hikes interest rates by 50 basis points. We expect gold and silver to remain volatile in today's session ahead of the Bank of England and the ECB policy meetings and could show some profit taking at the market opening. We suggest stay away from gold and silver in today's session.

Gold has support at $1796-1780, while resistance at $1825-1838 per troy ounce. Silver has support at $23.84-23.50, while resistance is at $24.44-24.70 per troy ounce. At mcx, gold is having support at 54500-54280 and resistance at 54880-55100 while silver is having support at 68750-68100 and resistance at 69600-70100.

Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities, Mehta Equities Ltd

Investors and traders will keep an eye on today's European Central Bank and the Bank of England meeting which are likely to follow the U.S. Federal Reserve with half-point rate hikes.

We expect bullion prices to remain volatile in today’s session ahead of the ECB and BOE meeting. Gold has support at $1788-1774 while resistance is at $1820-1828. Silver has support at $23.40-23.05, while resistance is at $23.95-24.18. In INR terms gold has support at Rs 54,420-54,250, while resistance is at Rs54,980, 55,150. Silver has support at Rs68,450-67,880, while resistance is at Rs69,520–69,980.

(With agency inputs)

The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​