Gold Prices Today: Yellow metal likely to remain volatile ahead of Fed meet

Gold prices eased on November 2 as a firmer dollar made bullion less appealing for holders of other currencies, while investors eyed a pivotal US Federal Reserve policy meeting amid growing concerns over a sustained bout of inflation.

On the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX), the gold contracts were down 0.14 percent at Rs 47,837 for 10 grams at 9.50 am. Silver futures were down 0.2 percent at Rs 64,664 a kilogram.

Gold rose 0.52 percent as the dollar index eased after a sharp rise. Increasing COVID-19 cases in China also supported gold and silver prices but investors would be tracking the two-day meeting of the Federal Reserve that begins later on November 2.

On MCX, gold has support at Rs 47,500 and resistance at Rs 47,500. Technically, prices may remain firm near the support level of 200-day exponential moving average (EMA) on the hourly chart, said Abhishek Chauhan, Head of Commodity & Currency at Swastika Investmart.

Silver has support of 200-day EMA on the hourly chart as well at Rs 64,200, Chauhan said.

Trading Strategy

Manoj Kumar Jain of Prithvifinmart Commodity Research

Gold and silver prices rebounded after a fall on November 1 amid profit- taking in the dollar index. Both precious metals settled on a positive note in the international markets.

December gold futures contract settled at $1,795.80 a troy ounce, gaining 0.61 percent and December silver futures contract settled 0.43percent higher at $24.07 a troy ounce.

We expect both metals to remain volatile ahead of the Federal Reserve meetings. Gold has support at $1,784-1,772 and resistance at $1,804-1,818, while silver has support at $23.88-23.55 and resistance at $24.30-24.58.

On MCX, gold has support at Rs 47,750-47,580 and resistance at Rs 48,055-48,240. Silver has support at Rs 64,400-64,100 and resistance at Rs 65,220-65,500.

We suggest buying gold on dips around Rs 47,750 with a stop loss of Rs 47,580 for a target of Rs 48,100.

Manoj Dalmia, Founder and Director, Proficient Equities

Gold has taken out its September high Rs 47,783 but is also facing resistance at the 200-day average at the same level and consolidating within Rs 48,200 range against Rs 47,500 for the past week or so.

However, on the daily chart, we notice the higher bottom formations and also the recent high of Rs 48,200. Chances are that this recent October high will also be surpassed and that will confirm the intermediate uptrend.

From the perspective of seasonality, November has been moderately bullish for gold in the past five years and as long as December gold keeps above Rs 47,230, there is the a possibility of the yellow metal taking higher highs from the current levels.

Ravi Singh, Vice President & Head of Research, ShareIndia

Today is Dhanteras, an auspicious day for Hindus who usually purchase gold or silver in the form of jewellery and utensils. This year, a surge in the sale of gold and silver jewellery is expected. To lure customers, jewellers have lined up offers as well as discounts.

On MCX, gold is moving in a closed range. We expect this movement to continue for a few more trading sessions with an upward bias.

Buy zone-Rs 47,850 for the target of Rs 48,100

Sell zone below-Rs 47,700 for the target of Rs 47,500

The views and investment tips expressed by experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​