Gold Prices Today: Yellow metal likely to remain firm, silver also gains

Gold Prices

Gold was trading higher in the Indian market on December 23, supported by continued positive sentiments in equity markets and a weaker dollar.

On the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold opened 0.2 percent up at Rs 48,268 per 10 gram and silver gained 0.04 percent at Rs 62,273 a kilogram. At 9.40 am, gold was trading at Rs 48,293, up 0.20 percent, while silver was up 0.31 percent at Rs 62,383.

“Gold and silver gained ground as the dollar index eased in the previous trading session,” said Abhishek Chauhan, head of commodity & currency at Swastika Investmart.

The two metals are looking firm and are likely to move up ahead of US Core Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) price index data scheduled later in the day, he added.

Gold and silver closed higher in the domestic markets on December 22 in sync with international markets, where both precious metals gained amid weakness in the dollar index and upbeat US consumer confidence data.

“Strength in crude prices also supported gold and silver prices,” Chauhan added.

Gold and silver were moderately higher in midday US trading on December 22. A lower dollar index, a dip in US treasury yields and higher crude oil prices are metals-friendly daily outside market forces, said Amit Khare, AVP- Research Commodities, Ganganagar Commodity Limited.

On MCX, the February gold futures contract settled at Rs 48,199, gaining 0.27 percent after opening at Rs 48,115. March silver futures contract opened at Rs 61,941 and closed 0.62 percent higher at Rs 62,188.

Check gold prices here

Trading strategy

Manoj Kumar Jain, Prithvi Finmart Commodity Research

The February gold contract settled at $1,802.20 a troy ounce, with a gain of 0.75 percent and the March silver contract was at $22.82 a troy ounce, up 1.28 percent.

In the domestic markets, the February gold futures contract settled at Rs 48,199, a gain of 0.27 percent, and the March silver futures contract ended at Rs 62,188, up 0.62 percent.

The dollar index plunged on December 22 after a basket of currencies gained against the dollar. Easing fears about Omicron—some studies suggest that omicron requires less hospitalisation when compared to delta—supported major global currencies against the dollar. Weakness in the dollar supported precious metal prices once again, as gold crossed $1,800.

The metals also gained after upbeat US consumer confidence data. The American consumer confidence index rose to 115.8 in December, up from November's revised reading of 111.9. Economists were expecting the index at around 111. Boost in consumer confidence ahead of the holiday season supported precious metal prices.

We expect both metals to remain volatile on December 23. Gold can test $1,812 and silver $23.

Gold has support at $1,792-1,778 and resistance at $1,812-1,822. Silver has support at $22.55-22.30 and resistance at $23.10-23.40.

On MCX, gold has support at Rs 48,000-47,850 and resistance at Rs 48,380-48,600. For silver, support is at Rs 61,700-61,400 and resistance at Rs 62,550-63,100.

We suggest buying gold on dips at around Rs 48,055, with a stop loss of Rs 47,880 for a target of Rs 48,400.

Ravi Singh, Vice President & Head of Research, ShareIndia

Gold is trading steady on weaker dollar and US treasury yields due to the growing fear of an Omicron outbreak. The demand for gold during this season also fuelled the rally. The safe-haven appeal against rising inflation and the uncertainty over Omicron is keeping gold in the bullish zone.

Buy Zone Near–48,200 for the target of 48,500

Sell Zone Below–48,000 for the target of 47,800

Amit Khare, AVP- Research Commodities, Ganganagar Commodity Limited

Gold and silver showed up movement on December 22. As per the technical chart, both metals are looking attractive on the daily chart. Momentum indicator RSI also points to the same in the hourly as well as the daily chart,

So, short-term investors should create fresh longs in small dips near given support levels. Traders should focus on these technical levels for the day:

February gold closing price: Rs 48,199; support :Rs 48,100; support 2: Rs 47,900; resistance 1: Rs 48,350 and resistance 2: Rs 48,500.

March silver closing price: Rs 62,188; support 1: Rs 61,800; Support 2: Rs 61,300; resistance 1: Rs 62,800 and resistance 2: Rs 63,300.